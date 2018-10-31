Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Hey, would you like a raisin? No? Well then how about a date?"

Now that you've you've lured him or her in with that killer line, it's probably about time you actually had a think about what you're going to do on the date itself.

But what if you're on a tight budget? You obviously need to think of something fun and interesting, but what can you do on a budget of £7.84 and a wham bar?

Well luckily for you, we've got you covered. I myself haven't been on a date for nearly four years, so I am incredibly qualified to write this piece.

Natural History Museum

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Who doesn't love a pre-historic bone?

I know I do. Widely renowned as one of the best museums in London, if not the world, the Natural History Museum covers everything from the dinosaurs to the blue whale.

Walk its corridors with your date, impressing him or her with your knowledge of plankton. Now they're a bit hot under the collar, it's time to seal the deal.

"Hey, do you wanna learn about the behaviour patterns of woodlice?"

You should probably ask them to marry you now, it's never going to get better than this peak in your relationship.

Cost: Free

The British Library

(Image: Google Street View)

You know what I look for in a partner? Silence.

And what better way to ensure they won't speak to you than going to the library?

The British Library is a truly beautiful building, and if you're both bookworms, what better place to spend the day?

Your date can whisper sonnets into your ear, and then you can tell her what their new name is based on Professor Poopypants' Name Change-O-Matic from Captain Underpants.

It's right next to King's Cross Station too, so once you're done with the books, you're surrounded by plenty of places to head for the evening.

Cost: Free

Hyde Park

(Image: Google)

This one is pretty self-explanatory to be honest.

Hyde Park is pretty huge, and what better way to have a long chat with your date than a walk through the park.

Not only that, but there are ducks! An ex-girlfriend of mine loved ducks, and therefore I'm assuming everyone else does too.

So, load your date up with seeds, and watch them gleefully feed the mallards and the swans while you try and think of a good duck-based pun to woo them with.

Cost: Free

Art Galleries

(Image: Daily Mirror)

Perfect for the artist in your life, obviously.

Whether it's portraits, modern art or sculpture, London has it all.

- Tate Modern

- National Portrait Gallery

- National Gallery

- Tate gallery

That's just to name a few. Why not go on a gallery crawl? At each gallery you can down a can of paint (please don't actually do this).

Cost: Free

South Bank

(Image: Geograph)

There's always something going on on London's South Bank.

Book sellers, art trails, and even skateboarding if that's your cup of tea.

The best thing about the South Bank is that it's absolutely free and always interesting.

You can pretend you're cultured by pointing out cultural things and saying "yeah" when your date points out the finer details of the street art you weren't paying attention to.

Cost: Free

Camden Lock

(Image: Silvia Cozzi / Getty Images)

This one's great because you don't even need to feed your date. Just walk around the food stalls long enough and you'll be full on free samples.

Camden is full of hip (do people still use that word?) places to see and take in, and all at the same cost as a bag of dreams.

You're bound to find something to do, even if it involves drinking craft beer while discussing Aristotle, surrounded by bearded men and stuff that will be cool in three years.

Cost: Free

Borough Market

(Image: Angie Quinn)

Another one where you can just soak in the atmosphere and the multiple legumes on offer at the many Borough Market stalls.

It doesn't matter if your date is into okra, avocados or Japanese aubergines, you'll be able to satisfy their needs with a perfectly formed vegetable.

Sure it's crowded, but that just helps you mask first date nerve-related flatulence.

Cost: Free (depending on how many treats you buy)

A trip to the theatre

(Image: UNKNOWN)

Surely not? Theatre tickets in London cost hundreds of pounds!

Well, yes, they often cost an arm and a leg, but did you know you can get National Theatre tickets for as little as £5?

If you're not picky with your seating, some West End shows also offer tickets from around £17 on the day of the show, particularly for matinée performances.

If it was me, I'd take them to the Lion King, because then I'd be able to serenade them with my version of 'Can you feel the love tonight' and not freak them out at all.

Cost: From £5

Just have a pint

(Image: Getty)

Look, if your date expects you to empty your bank account on a first date, it's probably a sign that they're not worth it.

If there's something that London isn't short of, it's pubs.

You can rarely learn as much about someone as you can over a pint, particularly if they've had a few of them.

It's also really easy to leave if the date is going terribly wrong. "I'm just going to the loo," you say, picking up all your things and running away.

Cost: A pint and a packet of pork scratchings