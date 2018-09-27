The video will start in 8 Cancel

Borough Market is the oldest market in London and is still a mecca for foodies right next to the River Thames .

It was first used as a London Bridge trading site in 1671 and is nowadays packed with street food stands and artisan stalls, all touting mouth-watering eats.

Aside from straight out the pan meals and delectable fresh produce, the market is surrounded by brilliant eat-in restaurants, cafés and unbeatable pubs.

Borough Market proved its unshakable pull when hundreds attended its reopening less than a month after it was at the centre of the London Bridge terror attack in June 2017.

To help you plan your visit to the market we've put together a useful guide of its opening hours, stalls and most popular restaurants.

Where is it?

Confusingly Borough Tube station is not the closest stop to Borough Market but London Bridge station is.

The market is located just off Borough High Street in Southwark Street, SE1 1TL. It's easy to get to by public transport and gets packed with London Bridge office workers at lunch time during the week.

(Image: Daily Mirror)

When is the market open?

The market is open in its full glory from Wednesday to Saturday every week. It is closed on Sundays and on Mondays and Tuesdays it runs as a limited market.

While some areas of the market are closed on limited days, all of its street food stalls are still open as are a selection of traders selling cheese and charcuterie, among other things.

Monday to Tuesday: 10am-5pm (limited market)

Wednesday to Saturday: 10am-5pm (limited market)

Sundays: closed (open in December for special Christmas extended hours)

What food stalls and stands are there?

(Image: Angie Quinn)

There are more than 100 food traders based at borough market including Applebees fish shop and café, Bread Ahead - where visitors can do a doughnut-making workshop and Gelateria 3Bis which sells authentic Italian ice cream.

You can find a full list of Borough Market stalls, food stands, restaurants and cafés on its website here.

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

By Tube

London Bridge not Borough station is confusingly the closest Tube Station to Borough Market. The Jubilee line and Northern Line both go to London Bridge.

By bus

These buses stop at London Bridge, Borough High Street and Southwark Street, moments from the Market: 43, 141, 149, 521

By bike

If you're cycling to the market there are secure bike racks in Jubilee Place. There are also Santander Cycle hire docks in Southwark Street and Park Street.

Parking

There are lots of car parks for those wanting within walking distance of Borough Market, for more details see the market's website here.

(Image: Daily Mirror)

Restaurants and cafés

An oyster bar, a steakhouse and Chocolate factory restaurant and bar are just some of the amazing places to eat in and around Borough Market.

These are some of the most popular places to sit down for a bite in Borough Market.

Wright Brothers

Borough Market, 11 Stoney St, SE1 9AD

You can get your oyster fix at this famous seafood restaurant.

Visit: https://thewrightbrothers.co.uk/food-menu-locations/borough-market/

Book a table: 020 7403 9554

Elliot's

12 Stoney St, SE1 9AD

Head to Elliot's for a delicious selection of fresh dishes served tapas style on small sharing plates.

Visit: http://www.elliotscafe.com/

Book a table: 020 7403 7436

(Image: Angie Quinn)

Hawksmoor Borough

16 Winchester Walk, SE1 9AQ

The high-end steak house has a Borough market branch which serves cocktails and a bone marrow dish as well as rib-eyes, t-bones and Chateaubriand to boot.

Visit: https://thehawksmoor.com/

Book a table: 020 7234 9940

Menier Chocolate Factory

53 Southwark St, SE1 1RU



Chocolate cocktails and cocoa-nib infused savory dishes this chocolate factory-cum-restaurant bar is a chocoholics dream.

Visit: https://www.menierchocolatefactory.com/Online/default.asp

Book a table: 020 7378 1713