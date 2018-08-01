The video will start in 8 Cancel

Blair St. Clair is the latest star to join DragWorld UK.

On August 18-19 the RuPaul's Drag Race season ten alumni will appear at Europe's largest drag convention.

Since her time on Drag Race earlier this year Blair has released her debut album Call My Life.

It reached number one on the US Dance/Electronic Albums Chart, becoming the first drag race act to do so.

The seven-track album features singles Now or Never and America's Sweetheart, a collaboration with Drag Race royalty Alaska.

(Image: Roxy Taylor)

The event takes place at London's Olympia and also features favourite's Jinkx Monsoon, Katya, Miss Fame and Bebe Zahara Benet.

Fans will get the chance to meet their favourite queens down autograph alley, take part in Q&A panels and buy merch at the stalls.

The weekend will kick off with a Drag Ball party at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo featuring live performances, hosted by local drag queen Meth.

Find out below how to get exclusive meet and greet tickets for Blair St. Clair.

Where can I buy tickets?

They are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at:

Weekend ticket £65, plus booking fees

Day tickets £35, plus booking fees

Are meet and greet tickets available?

Meet and greet tickets for Blair St. Clair will be available from 6pm on Thursday August 9.

To access the sale you must have purchased day or weekend tickets, if you haven't these must be purchased by 5pm on Thusrday August 9.

Use the same email address you used to purchase DragWorld tickets to unlock the meet and greet tickets.

Who's on the lineup?

This year's lineup includes:

Alaska

Alfie Ordinary (August 19 only)

Anna Phylactic

Athena Heart (August 19 only)

Bebe Zahara Benet

BenDela Creme

Benjamin Butch

Biblegirl

Blair St. Clair

Charity Kase

Cheddar Gorgeous

Cheryl Hole

Chiyo

Courtney Act

Crystal Lubrikunt

Dax

Erik Witherkay

Farrah Moan

Ginger Minj

Hans Euff

Jiggly Caliente

Jinkx Monsoon

Joe Black (August 18 only)

Jujubee

Katya

Manila Luzon

Meth

Miss Fame

Phi Phi O'Hara

Tatianna

Violet Chachki

Zayn Phallic

