Drag World UK have announced details of the opening party The Drag Ball.
The night of live performances will take place at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on August 17.There will also be live performances from Drag Race favourites Alaska, Violet Chachki and Jujubee.
Completing the lineup is Tatianna and Phi Phi O'Hara, whilst London drag queen Meth will host the show.
This will kick off the weekend of events which mark Europe's biggest drag convention.
The London Olympia will host Drag World on August 18-19 with Q&As, lip syncs, stalls and opportunities to meet the queens at their booths and on autograph alley.
This year features Jinkx Monsoon, Katya, Bebe Zahara Benet and Ginger Minj on the lineup, to name a few.
Find out how to get The Drag Ball tickets below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from eventim.co.uk.
When do tickets go on sale?
They go on sale at 9am on Monday June 18.
Where can I buy Drag World tickets?
They are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.
Who's on the lineup?
This year's lineup includes:
- Alaska
- Anna Phylactic
- Bebe Zahara Benet
- BenDela Creme
- Benjamin Butch
- Biblegirl
- Charity Kase
- Cheddar Gorgeous
- Chiyo
- Crystal Lubrikunt
- Dax
- Erik Witherkay
- Farrah Moan
- Ginger Minj
- Hans Euff
- Jinkx Monsoon
- Jujubee
- Phi Phi O'Hara
- Tatianna
- Violet Chachki
- Zayn Phallic
