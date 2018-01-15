The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jordan Graham has returned to Wolves after a torrid loan spell at Fulham .

The winger made just three appearances for the club during his time in west London, making more appearances for the U23 side.

Graham signed for Fulham on transfer deadline day but wasn't in Slavisa Jokanovic's plans and found himself on the fringes of the squad.

He played just 39 minutes of football in the first team during his spell , in three games against Burton, Brentford and Sunderland - all games the side failed to win.

Elsewhere, Ryan Fredericks has reaffirmed his commitment to Fulham and has insisted he is happy at Craven Cottage, despite reports linking him with a move away.

