Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Fredericks has insisted he is happy at Fulham, despite speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

Stoke City and Swansea are among the clubs who have been reported to be interested in the 25-year-old who only has six months left on his contract, but so far there's been no movement on that front, with Fredericks playing a key role in the 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

Fulham are adamant that none of their key players will be leaving this January, with Tony Khan already issuing a statement stating that Ryan Sessegnon, Fulhanm's 17-year-old wonderkid, will not be sold.

There's a contract on the table for the full back, and Fredericks has revealed that his people behind the scenes are dealing with that, and although he's not sure what is going to happen, he wants to end the season with promotion to the Premier League with Fulham.

He said: "I'm happy here, I've said it all along.

"My contract situation is getting sorted behind closed doors and the relevant people are trying to sort that now, I'm not too sure what is going to happen, but whilst I'm a Fulham player, be it one year, two years, three years, whatever it is, I will give my all in the shirt whenever I step onto the pitch.

"You couldn't get any better than that [ending the season being promoted with Fulham] promotion with any team is amazing so it would be my third season here, so hopefully third time lucky."

Junior tickets are just £1 when Fulham take on Burton Albion at the Cottage on Saturday, January 20. To book your tickets call the Fulham FC Ticket Office on: 0203 871 0810 or book online.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .