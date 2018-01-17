The video will start in 8 Cancel

A lot of Fulham fans have laughed at the figure suggested in reports that West Brom are looking to sign Tom Cairney .

£12m or a possible £15m - a lot of the Craven Cottage faithful think that's an insult to their skipper, who is arguably the best creative midfielder in the Championship.

Fulham rejected £20m in the summer from Newcastle and Cairney has signed a new deal, making him one of two with the longest deals at the club (the other is Aboubakar Kamara).

Add that altogether and you probably get a worth for great than £20m, especially in the climate we find ourselves in.

So, we thought we'd ask you how much you think Cairney is worth - use our gadget below to select your worth, then share it on Twitter and Facebook to let fellow fans know.

