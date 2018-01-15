The video will start in 8 Cancel

West Brom have made a bid for Fulham captain Tom Cairney, according to reports in the national press.

However, GetWestLondon understands that no formal bid has been placed.

Our sister site, Mirror Online, claim Alan Pardew’s side have made an opening bid of £12 million for the 26-year-old, and are prepared to go as high as £15 million to secure the central midfielder.

Cairney, who was the subject of a £20 million bid in the summer from Newcastle, which was rejected , has struggled with a knee injury this season and made 17 appearances out of 28, missing the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

We understand that Fulham are adamant that none of their key first team members will be leaving the Cottage this winter , with Tony Khan issuing a statement on Ryan Sessegnon’s future, while Ryan Fredericks also insisted he is happy at Fulham.

The report claims Fulham are considering cashing in on Cairney to raise funds for a striker, but funds are already in place for the side to sign a striker, should the right option becomes available to them.

