Fulham have no interest in signing former Liverpool man Sebastian Leto, despite reports to the contrary.

The Daily Mail claimed that Slavisa Jokanovic's side were in talks to sign the 31-year-old, who is currently a free agent having been released by UAE club Emirates, but GetWestLondon understand that is not the case.

Leto has played for Lanus, Liverpool, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos and Catania, making two appearance for Liverpool in the Champions League before passport issues forced him to be loaned to Greek side Olympiacos.

At 31, Leto does not fit into Fulham's over-28 policy which has been implemented by Tony Khan - something that would only be overlooked if a player can add immediate value to the first team squad.

Meanwhile, the club confirmed yesterday that Michael Madl had joined Austria Vienna , bringing an end to his two-year stint at Craven Cottage.

