The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Austria Wien have signed Fulham defender Michael Madl on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 29-year-old had played in just two games this season and had been frozen out of the first team picture by Slavisa Jokanovic .

Madl signed for Fulham on loan initially from Sturm Graz before making the move permanent in July 2016, and since then had made 32 appearances in total for the side.

Only two of those were this season, against Wycombe and Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Rafa Soares could also be leaving the club, with reports in Portugal suggesting the player was back at Porto to sort out his future, but the full back can only return to his parent club if Fulham cancel the loan agreement early.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .