Alan Judge has warned Brentford that if he's not involved against Norwich then he will look to go on loan before the transfer window shuts.

The Irishman, who has recovered from a compound leg fracture, made his first team comeback against Notts County in the FA Cup but has been omitted from the squad in the subsequent two games against Bolton and Reading, which the Bees both won to make it five victories out of six in the league.

And Judge, who scored for the Brentford B team against the Royals' youngsters on Sunday, is fed up of being on the sidelines when it comes to first team action.

“This is probably the hardest part,” Judge told the Sunday Times moments after he was told he wasn't included in the matchday squad for the trip to the Madejski.

“It’s massively frustrating. You are just there waiting, but the team is doing well, I totally understand that.

“I feel I am good enough to be involved, and I think I have shown that.

“I need minutes and the only way I can get them is by the manager putting me on the pitch. You don’t want to be told to be patient anymore.

“I’m not one to make a fuss, but if by the end of January I am not playing I will need to go on loan.

“Hopefully people will remember what I did two years ago and think ‘he’s worth taking a punt on’.”

