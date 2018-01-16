The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Madl looks set to leave Fulham for Austria Wien.

The 29-year-old has played in just two games this season - the Carabao Cup ties with Wycombe and Bristol Rovers - and has been frozen out of the first team picture.

Slavisa Jokanovic wants the club to sign another centre back and doesn't feel the Austrian defender fits into his first team plans, while summer signing Marcelo Djalo isn't deemed ready for regular Championship action.

Madl signed for Fulham on loan initially from Sturm Graz before making the move permanent in July 2016, and since then has made 32 appearances in total for the side.

Meanwhile, Rafa Soares could also be leaving the club, with reports in Portugal suggesting the player was back at Porto to sort out his future, but the full back can only return to his parent club if Fulham cancel the loan agreement early.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .