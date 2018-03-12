Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The calls for Ryan Sessegnon to get a full England call-up have been growing louder and louder as the weeks have gone by.

His 14th goal of the season against Derby County in Fulham's 2-1 win will have raised the volume just that little bit more, while Slavisa Jokanovic gave the 'Sess for England' rally its biggest backing yet .

"Yes," he simply said when Jokanovic was asked whether Sessegnon should be called-up for the England senior team.

He's not the only one, fans across the country have been adding their voices to the calls for the wonderkid to get a call-up by Gareth Southgate, with one even labelling him as ' the winger England have dreamed of for years '.

But is it still too early to give the 17-year-old a call-up, not just for the squad, but for the World Cup in Russia?

Well, lets start with the cons.

Firstly, he hasn't got any Premier League experience.

Granted the Championship has improved immensely in the last ten years, but if he was to be selected for England he'd be going from playing against second tier footballers to the best in the world.

Would he be able to hack that sudden jump in quality, with the added pressure of having to perform immediately with it being a World Cup?

I have no doubt he'll be able to play at a high standard in the Premier League next season, but he'll have the time to get to grips with the competition and the level.

In the World Cup, there are no such luxuries.

Then there's the pressures that will be put on him travelling to a World Cup with England.

We've seen it before, the pressure of the Three Lions at World Cups seems to be a completely different kettle of fish to anything anywhere else in the world - would it be fair to subject a youngster only two-years into his career with that level of scrutiny?

We saw how much the spotlight shone on a young Theo Walcott in 2006 - would we want Sessegnon to be under that too?

He only signed a pro deal last summer and has been playing for just two years, is there any need to rush him into the England team?

He's 17, let him grow and enjoy his football.

But then there are the pros to a call-up, and experience is one of them.

Experiencing a World Cup with England would be a fantastic learning curve for him and could give him the foundations to build a world-beating career.

Everyone connected to Fulham knows what a ground individual he is, I don't think he'd let a call-up get to his head and he would definitely use it progress his career.

How many can say they've gone to a World Cup at his age?

Pele, Ronaldo and Samuel Eto'o are three that can count themselves among that group, and look at the careers they went on to have.

There's also the fact that Sessegnon is in form, and that would count for a lot going into a major tournament - there's not many left sided players in England who are having a better season than him.

There's every chance a trio of Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli and Sessegnon behind Harry Kane could cause problems.

The old saying of 'if you're good enough, you're old enough' is one that Jokanovic is a fan of, and Sessegnon is clearly good enough, so why not an England call-up?

Steve Holland won't have been watching Sessegnon for no reason, and there's every chance he could go.

My take on it is that I think Sessegnon should go to the World Cup, if he's going to play. If he's just going to sit on the bench, then he shouldn't be in the squad.

That said, I think he should travel out there with the side either war - if he's not playing, don't put him in the squad but let him experience the whole tournament, much like England rugby do with their youngsters.

Having the experience of a World Cup could well help progress his career just that little further.

