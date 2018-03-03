Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has given Ryan Sessegnon his biggest backing for England yet - saying outright that the 17-year-old should be in the England squad for the World Cup.

The 17-year-old bagged his 14th goal of the season as Fulham beat Derby County 2-1 at Pride Park to leapfrog the Rams and go fourth in the Championship - going 13 unbeaten in the process.

Jokanovic said on Thursday that he backed him for the 2020 Euro squad, but today said that Sessegnon should definitely be in the squad, believing any manager who spends two weeks with the youngster will play him regardless.

Sessegnon has yet to win a senior cap, but Jokanovic believes his age means nothing and that he has the quality to be in Gareth Southgate's squad.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

When asked should Sessegnon be in the England squad, Jokanovic said: “Yes.

“I didn’t take any risk because working with this man I start using him at 16 and one month or something.

“At the end, to make this decision is not easy but if some coaches work with him for two works, he will use him, and I believe he can be part of the English national team for World Cup.

“I cannot recommend the people or choose, but nobody can make a mistake with this kid, he deserves everything and I believe if not this time, soon he will be in big competition or top around the world.

“Some players play at 38 and they are so old, this is between being so young or old is a relative thing.

“We must be thinking about good and bad players, experience is important but he is really experienced player for his age in this moment.

“He showed the quality in senior football and now I will repeat, if national team coach don’t take this decision this time, this guy will be pushed for next European championships.

“This is evident if he doesn’t have any extra problem and will be a top player.

"Generally this player is growing up in right direction and in one moment he will arrive to compete in top level.

“In which moment we will see in the future, we will take decision and I take it two years ago to play with this kid and two years ago this kid became a man.

“He gives myself, tame mates and club many things and we try for our side to support him and make him better.”

Jokanovic has also revealed that he hasn't been asked directly about Sessegnon by the England boss, but has said he can come to Craven Cottage and make his own decision.

He added: “No, he (Southgate) didn’t ask, but they can buy tickets and watch the games and make conclusion.”

And he also had words on Steven Sessegnon, who is training with the first team and is on the cusp of breaking into Jokanovic's plans having won the World Cup with the U17s in 2017

“His brother is a good player and has great mind, focused on working with the team and in the future he can be good too.

“Now, he is good for his age.”

