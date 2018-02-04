Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joel Lynch is looking to put his injury woes behind him and to claim a regular spot in the QPR team between now and the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has suffered two injuries this season and has endured an injury-hit time at Loftus Road since joining from Huddersfield in 2016.

That's limited to just 47 appearance for Ian Holloway's side, but he played a key role in the 1-0 win over Barnsley and the defender is now looking to improve on the pitch and keep himself in the team.

He said: "Personally for myself I want to put my injury behind me and finish the season well and play as many games as I can.

"I'm working hard in training and stuff to stay in the team and I think so long as I keep fit and keep myself in the team I'll keep improving my fitness and keep improving game to game.

"It's just good to be part of the win."

