QPR recorded a hard-fought victory over Barnsley 1-0 to extend the gap between them and the relegation zone.

The first half was level-pegging, but the second half came to life when Josh Scowen scored a bending effort against his former club to give the Hoops the lead.

Things were made for difficult as Ryan Manning was given a straight-red card for an awful challenge on Matt Mills just moments after his introduction, but QPR held on.

A great win, but how did we assess QPR's performance?

Starting XI

Alex Smithies - 7

Made a flurry of early saves as Barnsley built the pressure in the opening 10 minutes. Had a quiet first half but made a remarkable save to stop Adam Hammill's volley finding the top corner before the break.

Had a decent second half, denying the Tykes an equaliser.

Pawel Wszolek - 7

The Poland international looked a real threat down the right flank, providing a burst of pace and attacking play that was otherwise lacking.

Nedum Onuoha - 7

Had a decent first half, looking relatively comfortable on the ball. He even took the initiative to move forward with the ball which nearly led to an opportunity for Jordan Cousins.

Joel Lynch - 7

Looked solid at the back. Showed some excellent technical ability as he whipped in a fierce ball from the left flank which just escaped Matt Smith.

Made an excellent block at the end to deny Barnsley an equaliser.

Jack Robinson - 6

Played on the left flank and was a good outlet. Perhaps could have used his leadership in the centre of defence.

James Perch - 6

Coped relatively well considering his lengthy absence. Was sometimes left exposed by Pawel Wszolek's attacking play, particularly as Adam Hammill cut inside.

Luke Freeman - 6

Had a decent game as the midfielder looked dangerous from set pieces. Freeman got on the ball in deep positions and looked to make things happen as he spread the play to Wszolek and Robinson on the flanks.

Josh Scowen - 8

The midfielder looked back to his usual self as he tried to keep his game simple. He was a combative presence in midfield and also added to the attacking play at the right moments.

Gave QPR the lead with a sublime bending effort from range.

Jordan Cousins - 6

Put himself under pressure with an early yellow card. Cousins didn't shy away from the physical battle and looked to be walking a fine line for much of the game.

Repalced by Ryan Manning in the second half.

Conor Washington - 7

Made a nuisance of himself as he played on the shoulder of Liam Lindsay. Looked dangerous as he tried to get in behind, giving Barnsley no time on the ball.

Had a chance to wrap up the points as he was played through but Townsend did well to save.

Replaced by Jake Bidwell with minutes to spare.

Matt Smith - 6

The striker was an effective target man as he consistently took the ball to feet to bring his teammates into play. Should have done better to get on the end of Joel Lynch's cross in the first half.

Replaced by Bright Osayi-Samuel after 78 minutes.

Substitutes

Ryan Manning - N/A

On the field a matter of minutes before receiving a straight-red card for an awful challenge on Matt Mills.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - N/A

Replaced Matt Smith after 78 minutes. Not on the field long enough to be rated.

Jake Bidwell - N/A

Replaced Conor Washington late on, but not on the field long enough to be rated.

