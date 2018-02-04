Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Matt Targett has admitted he and the Fulham loanees find themselves in an interesting position at the club, but can only keep playing well to make sure he has a place in the side

The club have six loanees on their books, but regulations state that only five of those can be included in the matchday squad, meaning one will miss out.

And it’s by no means an easy decision, with Tomas Kalas, Lucas Piazon, Oliver Norwood, Sheyi Ojo, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Targett all seemingly to be key players in the Fulham side.

And the 21-year-old has said it will be interesting to see how Slavisa Jokanovic deals with the conundrum.

He said: “This will be the first time I’ve experienced that, it’ll be interesting to see what the gaffer does but at the moment all I can do is keep playing well on the pitch.

“If you look at the squad now, we’ve brought in two deadline day signings, the squad is in a healthy position and there’s competition everywhere.

“That will only help Fulham in the loan run.”

The Southampton man joined the club midway through the January transfer window, signing on loan until the end of the season and has slotted right in at left back for the side.

One thing that is clear with this Fulham side is the close bond the team share, and Targett has said he is thankful to his team mates for welcoming him to the club with their arms open.

He added: “It takes time at the start, learning about different players, building relationships but the boys have welcomed me in with open arms.

“They’ve been so supportive and I can’t thank them enough for that.”

One of those team mates is Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham’s 17-year-old wonderkid, who started the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in front of Targett.

The pair seem to connect almost instantly and were a constant threat down the left, and Targett is hopeful they can continue building their partnership, but like all of us, admits the talent Sessegnon possess is quite frightening.

“He’s an incredible talent, he’s only 17, it’s quite scary to be honest, but he will only get better and hopefully we can carry on building on that partnership,” Targett said.

“With the positions you take up on the pitch, he’s clever and got inside the full back and then run so for me it’s my job to deliver the ball to him.

“If he carries on making those runs I’ll do my best to try and find him.”

