Fulham have completed the signing of Matt Targett from Southampton.

The full-back joins on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Targett has a wealth of experience despite being just 22, having featured in the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

It's thought that his introduction could allow Ryan Sessegnon to play in his preferred position on the left wing.

Speaking to the club's website, Targett said: “I’m really happy to be here.

"I am looking forward to helping the side push on to the Play-Offs.

“One of the main reasons I joined is that Club is in a great place at the moment and the results have been fantastic. I can’t wait to be a part of that.

“I am very excited to make my Fulham debut and the most important thing is that we pick up the three points when I do.”

The 22-year-old has made 42 appearances for the Saints since bursting onto the scene in 2014.

