Marcus Bettinelli has no doubts that Fulham will finish in the Play-offs after their 1-0 victory over fellow play-off chasers Middlesbrough.

The 25-year-old kept his second clean sheet of the season as Oliver Norwood's last-minute penalty nicked all three points from the visit to Teesside , and the stopper thinks the side need to start winning games like that if they are to achieve their goals.

It wasn't a typical Fulham performance, they dominated the possession but didn't have the chances they normally have while struggling to get their passing game together, but Bettinelli thinks coming back home with the three points is testament to his side's promotion credentials.

He said:"A lot of time when we play football, we control games and possession, and a lot of time we create a lot of chances - today wasn't one of those games.

"We're going to find games like that when we're a little bit under the cosh at times - there a good side and we've come here and done a professional job.

"It wasn't an easy game, they had a lot of chances, but it won't always be a case of us dominating games and luckily we snatched it right at the end.

"For us to get promoted or get in the Play-offs this season, we're going to have to win games like that and come through them the other side and thankfully we did.

"I have no doubts about that whatsoever, I'm not sure where we were last season but it is probably a similar position points wise so I'm positive we can definitely get Play-offs and we have to have that mentality.

"It's a big month coming up, we've got a couple of tough games and we've just got through a tough Christmas period, which was a hard one and we've got three or four wins so it's been good and we just have to keep the ruin going."

It was Bettinelli's seventh appearance of the season since he reclaimed the number one jersey back from David Button and he put in a good performance, getting his angles right to deny Rudy Gestede and Brit Assombalonga in one-on-on situations, and he's happy with how he's playing.

"I'm happy to be back in, I think we've lost one in eight and drawn one since I've been back, I'm happy to be back in and support the team.

"There's times when I want to improve and want to get better but I'm doing a job at the moment, we've only lost one since I've come back in so my form has been good and the team's form has been good too.

"It's the same sort of as last season, that's obviously not down to me, the boys are picking up points and it's nice to see but I'm just glad to be part of it and playing again and long may it continue.

"I think for a long time this season we were waiting to find our feet and over the last seven games or so we've finally found them, today was one of those games, we didn't play incredibly and didn't create chances, but it's a long season and there won't always be games like that."

