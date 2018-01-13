Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A last-minute Oliver Norwood penalty ensured Fulham took all three points from their trip to Middlesbrough.

Slavisa Jokanovic made three changes to the line up after the defeat to Southampton, with Tom Cairney only being fit enough to make a place on the bench.

There was an early let off for Fulham when Oliver Norwood's sloppy back pass nearly let Rudy Gestede in, but the striker got the ball tangled in his feet and Marcus Bettinelli cleared.

Fulham had their first effort on target in the 40th minute when Sheyi Ojo headed at Darren Randolph, but Middlesbrough should've been ahead seconds after - Gestede again the man through, but this time his deft chip was sent just wide of the post.

Martin Braithwaite had a great chance for Boro in the second when he beat Odoi to go one on one, but he slotted the ball into the side netting.

But Norwood's last second penalty ensured the points went back to Craven Cottage.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 7: A few notable moments of a lack of communication with his defence. Did well with his one-on-ones and kept a clean sheet - good display.

Fredericks 6: Tried to get forward but was beaten to the ball by Friend a lot, leaving Fulham exploited at the back.

Ream 7: Had a really good first half, probably the only Fulham man you could say that about. Continued his fine game into the second 45. My man of the match.

Odoi 6: Some nice cover as Boro looked to play in between the centre backs in the first half. Slotted in at left back and dealt with Braithwaite fairly well in the second.

R Sessegnon 6: Was destroyed by Traore in the first half and had probably the most uncomfortable period of football he's ever had marking the Boro man. Immediately looked better when pushed further forward and was unlucky not to score.

Norwood 5: Big let off in the early stages when his sloppy backpass saw Gestede in. Not another good performance from Norwood, who slowed the ball down and looked generally sloppy.

McDonald 6: Caught in possession too many times in the middles of the park in the first half but picked up his game and did a good job of screening the back four and setting Fulham forward.

Johansen 5: Along with the other two central midfield players, was caught in possession far too many times. It wasn't a great performance from the Norwegian.

Ojo 5: Struggled to get onto the ball down the right but did get a header on target. Was replaced by Kalas after 52 minutes.

Kamara 5: Was marked out of the game in the first period and struggled to get any type of service. Didn't have any impact and was replaced by Fonte on the hour.

Piazon 5: Did very little with the ball in the first half going forward, while the Boro players went past him like he wasn't there defensively.

Subs-

Kalas 6: Was involved in a battle at centre half and was lucky not to give away a penalty.

Fonte 6: Continued to make the same runs we've seen him try and do in Fulham shirt, but again there was no end product today. Pressured high up the pitch.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .