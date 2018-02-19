The video will start in 8 Cancel

Matt Targett has enjoyed a strong start to life in SW6 and his performance against Aston Villa has seen him be selected in yet another team of the week.

Having previously been selected in the previous two WhoScored? team of the week sides for his performances against Bolton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest, he's now been included in the EFL Team of the Week for his display against Aston Villa.

He's settled into the left fullback role with ease at Fulham and you can see the Premier League quality the 21-year-old has having come through the ranks at Southampton.

Meanwhile, Ryan Fredericks and Floyd Ayite were included in the WhoScored? Team of the Week this time around as Fulham put an end to Villa's seven-game winning run with a 2-0 victory at the Cottage.

