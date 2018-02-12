Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham's Matt Targett has been named in the WhoScored? Team of the Week for the second successive week after his performance in the draw with Bolton.

The left back scored his first goal in a white jersey after just five minutes when he directed his header into the back of the Bolton net after Ryan Sessegnon found Lucas Piazon, who cushioned the ball back to the Southampton loan man.

He makes the team with a rating of 8.2 - the third highest in a team filled with Aston Villa men after their 2-0 victory in the Second City Derby, which has seen Saturday's opponents rise to second place.

Targett was included in the Team of the Week last week after his performance in the 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest - can he make it three after next week's game with Aston Villa?

