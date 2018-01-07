Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alan Judge now has three targets he wants to tick off his list after making his first appearance since an horrendous leg break against Ipswich 21 months ago.

The Irishman played 20 minutes as Brentford went out of the FA Cup in a 1-0 home defeat to Notts County, courtesy of a stunning Jon Stead goal, but that took somewhat of a back seat as the Irish Messi took to the Griffin Park pitch again.

Everyone connected with the Bees has been supportive of Judge, from the fans right through to the higher management, who even gave Judge a new contract in March, despite him still recovering from that double leg fracture and not having played since April 2016.

That support has meant everything to Judge, who has said that he can't thank everyone enough for what they've done for him over the past 21 months, but is now looking to tick three targets off his list - become a regular in the starting XI again, get back into the Republic of Ireland set-up and then play in the Premier League.

Judge said: “It was emotional getting back on, of course it was - but to be honest I didn’t take it in as much as I might have because of the match situation, and the fact we were losing.

“So you just want to get on with it, but I was very happy to get the call from the gaffer and be back on the pitch.

“Maybe you can’t call it a celebration after the result, but I certainly planned to have a bit of dinner with my family after the match.

“And maybe then and over the weekend it will all have sunk in a bit more and I can appreciate the moment for what it was.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

“I got that 20 minutes under my belt and the confidence that I can be playing for this team again. And I will look forward to hopefully getting on against Bolton in the Championship next week.

“I can’t say enough for the support I have had over the difficult months since the injury, from my family, to the gaffer, the players, the fans – everyone. It has been unbelievable.

“It is hard to put into words what they have all done for me. It has been nearly two years out and for people to stand by you like that is great.

“And my goals are clear, get back as a regular in the Brentford team, hopefully back in the Ireland set-up, and then try and fulfil my dream of playing in the Premier League.

“I am only 29, some people maybe think age could be against me but I don’t think so, not by a long shot. Some players play until they are 36 at this level or higher.

“I have come back from an injury that people didn’t think I could come back from, two years out, and I am very proud of myself to have come through what I have and be back here.”

