The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A much-changed Brentford side were dumped out of the FA Cup by League Two high-fliers Notts County.

The Bees had made eight changes and had the better of the game but they were devoid of luck in front of goal.

Ross Fitzsimons made some good saves and Ollie Watkins' effort rolled along the goal line.

Their failure to breach the visiting defence was punished when Jon Stead fired home from 20 yards to give County a famous win.

Below are how the Bees players rated.

Luke Daniels – Nothing he could do about the goal and his performance was solid in general. 7

Josh Clarke – Rusty would be a fair description of his performance. 5

Chris Mepham – Another strong defensive performance. 7

Yoann Barbet – Starting to feel that the Frenchman is better at left back than in the middle. 6

Ilias Chatzitheodoridis – Needs to offer more going forward if he is going to force his way into the first team on a regular basis. 6

Josh McEachran – Made a great defensive tackle in the first half but faded in the second half. 7

Kamo Mokotjo – A strong first half but was withdrawn for Ollie Watkins in the second half. 6

Lewis Macleod – Looked a class act. 8

Emiliano Marcondes – Impressed on his debut. 7

Neal Maupay – Got into good positions and worked hard. 6

Florian Jozefzoon – Looked lively on the front foot but never really got the ball into the box. 7

Substitutes

Ollie Watkins – Unlucky not to give the Bees the lead. 6

Alan Judge – Great to see him back and he looked as if he hadn't lost his touch. 6

Sergi Canos – Tried to drive the Bees forward but was unsuccessful. 6