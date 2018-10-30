Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is only two stops on the Waterloo & City line running between Waterloo and Bank.

Waterloo is one of capitals busiest train stations connecting London to Reading, Guildford, Dorking, Bournemouth and other locations. There are also services to west London including Putney, Richmond and Twickenham for Twickenham Stadium, home to the English national rugby team.

Waterloo tube station connects to other lines including: Bakerloo, Jubilee and Northern line.

Situated in the City of London, Bank station is a short walk away from The Leadenhall building, known informally as the 'Cheesegrater', which is home to the Sky Garden and fantastic views of the London skyline.

Bank is a bustling underground station with access to the Central, Northern line, plus the DLR (Docklands Light Railway).

The Waterloo & City line is coloured turquoise and operates in zone one.