London already has a skyline to rival Manhattan's but there's a load more skyscrapers on their way.

There are more than 500 high-rise towers set to built in the UK's capital within the next 10 years, according to Business Insider UK.

So if you're thought London's horizon was already packed with towering blocks it's about to get even busier.

The Encyclopaedia Britannica defines a skyscraper as a "high-rise building of unusual height, generally greater than 40 or 50 stories. While not all of London's newest additions will meet the 40 storey mark most of them are tall enough to catch your attention.

From skyscraper flats to high rise offices, these 11 buildings are set to transform London's skyline by 2025.

1. The Undershaft, The City

1 Undershaft, London, EC3P 3DQ

This vast metal finger to the sky will take on the title of The City's tallest building. It's already been nicknamed "The Trellis" for the cross-bracing which adorns its outside. It sits on a platform and there will be an open space for everyone to enjoy beneath it as well as the highest viewing gallery in the UK above.

Completion date

2025

Height

290m

77 floors

Use

Offices

2. Chelsea Waterfront Development , Fulham

Waterfront Drive, Fulham, London SW10 0QD

Two tower blocks of flats are at the heart of this huge west London redevelopment on the banks of the Thames. The larger tower has 37 floors and was finished in July 2018 but it is to be joined by a second 25 storey tower and together they'll contain 700 luxury homes.

The West Tower

Completion date

July 2018

Height

122.5m

37 floors

Use

Luxury flats

The East Tower

Completion date

2019

Height

279m

25 floors

Use

Luxury flats

3. 22 Bishopsgate, The City

22 Bishopsgate, London, EC2

This 62 storey tower block has been under construction for a decade after building was halted in 2012 during the Great Recession. It will rise-high above the city and rub shoulders with the financial district's other towering icons including Heron Tower and The Gherkin .

Completion date

2019

Height

278.2 m

62 floors

Use

Offices

4. Landmark Pinnacle, Docklands

15 Westferry Road, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9DB

Another statement skyscraper about to go up in the Docklands is the Landmark Pinnacle. It will be packed full of serviced apartments and chic flats and will appeal to well-heeled Canary Wharf workers who want to live in the lap of luxury.

Completion date

2020

Height

239 m

79 floors

Use

Luxury flats and serviced apartments

5. Spire London, Canary Wharf

2 Hertsmere Rd, Canary Wharf, London E14 4AB

Its 67 floors reaching 235 metres will make Spire London Europe's tallest block of flats and the UK's second tallest building, beaten only by The Shard. It will go up in Canary Wharf where it will tower over resident skyscrapers and take the title of tallest building from One Canada Square.

Completion date

2020

Height

235m

67 floors

Use

Luxury flats, a gym, restaurants, shops and a cinema.

6. One Lansdowne Road, Croydon

1 Lansdowne Rd Croydon CR9 2BN

(Image: CZWG Architects LLP)

A gigantic block of flats is set to dramatically alter Croydon's skyline as plans for a One Lansdowne Road development have been given the go ahead. As well as the massive 68 storey block there will be a lesser 48 floor tower nextdoor. Together they'll house nearly 800 new homes as well as a cinema, restaurants and a shop.

Completion date

2021

Height

228m

68 floors

Use

Residential

7. City Tower, Vauxhall

Yet another sleek luxury tower block on Vauxhall's riverside, City Tower promises to be one of London's "tallest residential buildings." As well as plush apartments and spectacular views it will give residents exclusive access to an on site cinema, gym, creche and roof terrace.

Completion date

2019

Height

199.4m

57 floors

Use

Luxury flats

8. Keybridge Tower Lofts, Vauxhall

80 South Lambeth Rd, Vauxhall, London SW8 1RG

This 36-storey tower is another high-rise at the heart of Vauxhall's Nine Elms redevelopment. Plush flats at this block could set you back a couple of mill but a short walk from MI5's headquarters, they may just be worth it for spy novel nuts able to cough up.

Completion date

2019

Height

133 m

36 floors

Use

residential

9. Ram Brewery, Wandsworth

Ram Quarter, London SW18 1DU

The Ram Quarter regeneration project will transform Wandsworth's old brewery site into a residential and commercial hub. At the centre of it will sit a towering block of flats whose 37 floors will redefine the south west London riverside.

Completion date

2019

Height

117.3 m

37 floors

Use

Residential

10. Can of Ham (70 St. Mary Axe), The City

70 St. Mary Axe, London EC3A 8BE

The Gherkin set the trend for buildings being named after their quirky shapes and The Can of Ham at 70 St. Mary Axe is the latest on the list. Despite its jaunty nickname there's nothing funny about this huge hulk of steel and glass which is in the final stages of going up in The City.

Completion date

2019

Height

90.5 m

25 floors

Use

Offices

11. Embassy Gardens, Nine Elms

New Union Square, 5 Nine Elms Ln, London SW8 5DA

Just south of the river lies London's largest redevelopment project which is steadily transforming the Vauxhall riverside. Along with Apple's occupation of Battersea Power Station, The new US embassy is a key part of the Nine Elms regeneration as is the neighbouring high rise. 20 storey towers of flats are going up on the embassy's doorstep. The blocks are set to be connected by the world's first ever 25m sky swimming pool which is still under construction.

Completion date 2019

Height

64 m

20 floors

Use

Residential and shops