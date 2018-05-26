Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-year-old man is in hospital with slash injuries to the head after a stabbing in Feltham on Friday (May 25).

Police were called to Southern Avenue at around 6.11pm following reports of a stabbing and found a 24-year-old man suffering from slash injuries to his head at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics from London Ambulance Service , where his injuries were deemed to be non-life threatening, a police spokesman said.

“No arrests have been made but a weapon has been found. Efforts to trace the suspect continue”, the spokesman added.

Speaking to getwestlondon after the stabbing, one witness reported that armed police were patrolling the area after a “man with a machete” had been seen in Southern Avenue.

The Feltham resident said there was a lot of blood in the road after the victim had reportedly been stabbed further in the estate before running and collapsing in the main part of Southern Avenue.

She said: “I heard a lot of shouting and screaming at around 6pm and I went out to see what was going on, there were a lot of people.

"Someone was saying there was a man with a big machete and there's loads of blood everywhere.

“I saw the victim, he had either a makeshift bandage or toilet roll wrapped all round his head and down the side of his face."

(Image: Jp Nathanielsz)

She added: "Apparently he had been stabbed further along Southern Avenue and he had run through and collapsed in the main part of the road.

"The ambulance came and he had just passed out, they were dealing with him out there. There's quite a lot of blood in the road now.

"They won't let us take our cars out or any cars come into Southern Avenue after Proctors Close because everywhere there's blood is part of the crime scene.

"There's armed police walking around and a police dog as well. There are people out there who are saying they're worried for their kids and their kids shouldn't have to be watching this sort of thing and grow up around it."

At around 8pm, armed police were patrolling the area and cars were not allowed in or out of Southern Avenue after Proctors Close while a crime scene was in place.

There was also an unconfirmed report that there had been an argument involving a group of about 15 males by some bins.

There have been no arrests and an investigation into the stabbing continues.