A man has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Feltham.

At 6.11pm on Friday (May 25), police were called to reports of a man suffering from stab wounds in Southern Avenue.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene, at the junction with Bedfont Lane.

A witness reported that a "man with a machete" had been seen in the area and that there is blood at the scene.

Armed police are patrolling the area and cars are not being allowed in or out of Southern Avenue after Proctors Close while a crime scene is in place, according to a witness.

A Feltham resident said: "I heard a lot of shouting and screaming at around 6pm and I went out to see what was going on, there were a lot of people.

"Someone was saying there was a man with a big machete and there's loads of blood everywhere.

"I saw the victim, he had either a makeshift bandage or toilet roll wrapped all round his head and down the side of his face.

"Apparently he had been stabbed further along Southern Avenue and he had run through and collapsed in the main part of the road.

"The ambulance came and he had just passed out, they were dealing with him out there. There's quite a lot of blood in the road now.

"They won't let us take our cars out or any cars come into Southern Avenue after Proctors Close because everywhere there's blood is part of the crime scene.

"There's armed police walking around and a police dog as well. There are people out there who are saying they're worried for their kids and their kids shouldn't have to be watching this sort of thing and grow up around it."

There has also been an unconfirmed report that there had been an argument involving a group of about 15 males by some bins.

The Met Police have been approached for details of exactly what has happened.

We'll be bringing you more details on this story as we get them.