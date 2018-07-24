Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parking charges are to be introduced for the first time at much-loved Gunnersbury Park .

Gunnersbury Park (2026) CIC which now runs the popular Ealing estate which is undergoing a £50 million revamp, is planning to charge residents to park in a new managed car park for an as yet undisclosed fee.

The details of pricing and concessions are yet to be released but the new car park will be built around this time next year and it is understood the public may be consulted on pricing.

Ealing Conservative councillor, Joanna Dabrowska, says she is concerned about the decision, however.

She said: “I’m rather saddened to hear that local park users will be charged and used as cash cows to use local amenities. A park is there for those who don’t necessarily have any outside space as is the case with many planning applications.

“Nearby residents can easily walk, however, this does not include those from the other parts of the borough – and neighbouring Hounslow borough – who wish to visit the beautifully restored park. Some residents are elderly and cannot walk to the park yet wish to enjoy some fresh air and peace. Nervous dogs are often taken by car avoiding public transport to the Park for their daily exercise.”

Ms Dabrowska says she has urged the CEO of Gunnersbury Park (2026) CIC not to consult on the parking charges in August because it is “bang in the middle” of school holidays.

She says she is pushing for more “transparency” in the way the CIC is run and is asking for public meetings to be held at least three times a year, so people have a chance to find out what is happening.

Gunnersbury Park and Museum is jointly owned by Hounslow and Ealing Councils. The councils have set up, and jointly own, the Gunnersbury Estate (2026) Community Interest Company (CIC). The CIC runs the park and museum on a day-to-day basis.