Gunnersbury Park was bathed in glorious sunshine for its official reopening at the weekend following a £50million makeover.

The 200 acres of parkland was packed with families and sunbathers and there were guided tours of the stunning parklands and feature buildings. There was also a chance to get a first look at the brand new museum inside the large mansion.

We’ve spelled out some of the highlights for you in our special Gunnersbury Mnemonic

G – Green spaces

The parklands have been re-shaped and sculpted so they look more like they did originally in the 19th century.

This means a variety of changing landscapes from beautifully mowed lawns to carefully managed woodland, a glorious wildflower meadow and kitchen gardens, all planted with a huge variety of plants, trees and shrubs.

The effect is a shifting and changing landscape that constantly offers something new to please the senses.

U – Unexpected views

As was the case with many gardens of the 18th and 19th centuries, sudden breaks in the trees and borders and carefully managed tree canopies offer stunning ‘surprise’ views that seem to jump out at you.

This was a very deliberate planning feature which was created to help impress guests. These views have been carefully recreated at Gunnersbury, so you look across the round lake to the classical temple, through the trees across the lawns to the mansion, you get a sudden vista of the orangery.

This is helped by the fact that the creamy white stone of the buildings has been beautifully restored so it gleams in the sunshine, contrasting with the green surroundings.

N – New museum

The Museum has been carefully set out so that it preserves and makes the most of the incredible interior of the large mansion house.

Many of the downstairs rooms are left quiet empty so you can marvel at their gloriously restored ceilings, pillars and decoration, while in others there are a series of fascinating displays telling the stories of important people who lived locally and outlining the history of the area.

There’s a look at the history of Hounslow from prehistoric times.

There’s a fascinating look at how toys have changed through history and a gallery devoted to Ealing studios and other art forms that have flourished locally.

You can find out about how people at Gunnersbury would have lived in the Victorian era and dress up in fashionable clothes from the past in the excellent fashion gallery.

N – Nature trail

The nature trail guides you around the parkland with a series of sign posts giving information about plants and animals and gives an insight into the diverse flora and fauna in the park.

By the time you’ve finished wandering around, you’ve forgotten completely that you are in the middle of West London.

E – Extraordinary architecture

All Victorians loved to fill their gardens with follies. These were often copies of Classical temples or Gothic churches and made the landscape look exotic as well as providing fascinating places to hold a soiree with guests.

At Gunnersbury, the Classical temple by the round lake, the Gothic tower and the Gothic ruins by the community garden are great examples and have been lovingly restored.

They show how inventive the 18th and 19th century architects really were and give the gardens an enchanted feel.

R – Ripping refreshments – The new cafe by the round lake is comfortable and clean and has plenty of outdoor seating which was packed over the weekend. It serves a good range of snacks, including pizzas made on site and the ice cream sold from a kiosk just outside is to die for.

S – Stately mansions

Gunnersbury has two mansions – the large mansion which now contains the museum has been lovingly restored so that its cream- coloured exterior gleams like marble.

Its elegant pillared facades overlooking the garden show the influence of Classical Greece and Rome.

The second or ‘small’ mansion looks as though it is still in the throes of restoration. But both offer an incredible insight into the grand vision of wealthy families such as the Rothschilds who lived here.

B – Bringing History to Life

You can take a trip back in time and see how some of the rooms as Gunnerbury used to look. The kitchens and the brushing room, butchery, scullery, and pastry room show how meals were prepared for their guests by the nineteenth century servants.

This is just like an episode of Downtown Abbey.

U – Unique features

There’s plenty of unique and interesting architectural curiosities hanging over from various periods of history.

Try, for example, Princess Amelia’s Bath House. This was probably built for Princess Amelia, who was the favourite daughter of King George II and allowed her to pamper herself in grottos and splash pools, as if she was a Roman empress.

R – Relaxing by the water

Gunnersbury has a series of lovely lakes, fountains and water features, all of which are being restored to look like they once did.

The round pond reflects the majesty of the Classical temple in its waters, whilst the horseshoe pond has a stunning fountain and is a lovely place to relax leading up to the majestic orangery.

Y – You can get involved

One of the major features of the restoration is the focus on providing things that everyone can take part in.

There is an extensive programme of events planned for the coming months and years with everything from make and take craft, music and art sessions for kids to meeting historical re-enactors to tell the story of the manor.

There are nature walks and talks, photography and print workshops and music concerts, and art exhibitions.

Once the restoration is complete there will also be chances to hire a number of beautiful spaces such as the orangery and the classical temple to put on your own events in a stunning setting.

For much more about the park, go online to http://www.visitgunnersbury.org/.