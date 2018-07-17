Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The worst hotspots for fly-tipping in Ealing have been revealed.

Data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request shows that streets in Walpole had the first and second highest number of reports of rubbish being dumped between May 1, 2017, and April 30, 2018.

One road alone in the Walpole ward had more than 650 fly-tipping reports in the 12 months - an average of nearly two incidents a day and more than three times more than the road which was ranked second.

Thousands of incidents are reported to the council each year and action is taken against those responsible where possible. In the 2016/17 financial year Ealing topped the charts for the most fixed penalty notices handed out in west London.

Council officers served 8,398 throughout the year - an average of 23 each day.

The worst 15 streets for fly-tipping in Ealing from May 1, 2017, to April 30, 2018 were:

1. The Broadway, West Ealing (Walpole ward) - 653 cases

2. Leeland Road, West Ealing (Walpole ward) - 205 cases

3. Valetta Road, Acton (Southfield ward) - 160 cases

4. Uxbridge Road, West Ealing (Walpole ward) - 150 cases

5. Northcote Avenue, Southall (Dormer Wells ward) - 98 cases

6. South Ealing Road, Ealing (Northfield ward) - 95 cases

7. Wood End Lane, Northolt (Northolt Mandeville ward) - 90 cases

8. Park Avenue, Park Royal (Hanger Hill ward) - 80 cases

9. Sussex Road, Southall (Southall Green ward) - 75 cases

10. Beaconsfield Road, Southall (Southall Broadway ward) - 67 cases

11. Uxbridge Road, Hanwell (Elthorne ward) - 66 cases

12. Almond Avenue, Ealing (Ealing Common ward) - 62 cases

13. Trinity Road, Southall (Southall Broadway ward) - 62 cases

14. Witham Road, West Ealing (Elthorne ward) - 58 cases

15. Maunder Road, Hanwell (Elthorne ward) - 57 cases

Figures show there was an increase in the number of fly-tip reports between 2016 and 2018, and statistics for the period between May 1, 2016, and April 30, 2017, reveal a number of the same roads were listed as the most recent figures.

At the top with 179 cases was West Ealing's Broadway once again, with Southall's Valetta Road coming in second with 141 reports of fly-tipping throughout the year.

Old Oak Lane in Acton was next with 80 cases, followed by Chaucer Road in Acton and Oaklands Road in Hanwell - with 74 and 67 incidents reported respectively.

Also on the list between May 1, 2016, and April 30, 2017, was Avon Road in Greenford (64 cases), Broomfield Road in West Ealing (64 cases), and Greenford Road in Greenford (64 cases).

Walpole's Dane Road, Greenford's Ferrymead Gardens, Ealing's Cleveley Crescent, Perivale's Bilton Road and West Ealing's Leeland Road were the last included in the list.

They had 62, 59, 58, 57 and 54 cases respectively.

'It can’t be the council alone who tackles this'

Speaking to getwestlondon , Councillor Mik Sabiers, cabinet member for environment and highways on Ealing Council, said it "can't be the council alone" which tackles the fly-tipping problem.

He said: “Residents consider fly-tipping to be a mountain of commercial waste or dumped mattresses and large household items.

"But a recent report from the London Environment Directors Network [LEDNet] and Keep Britain Tidy, identified that London spends £18million every year clearing fly-tips and, shockingly, that one in five Londoners have identified they have fly-tipped, although they may have unknowingly done so.

“The majority of fly-tipping in Ealing and across London is rubbish left on the street, often alongside council provided rubbish bins. And every day Ealing’s clean-up crews clear more than 100 fly-tips only for them to reappear 24 hours later.

“LEDNet and Keep Britain Tidy are now looking at London-wide initiatives to tackle this growing problem, and I look forward to seeing some of these in action in Ealing when they are identified.

"But it can’t be the council alone who tackles this. We need residents and businesses to take greater responsibility for their own waste and unwanted items and dispose of it responsibly, even if it does take a little extra time and effort.”