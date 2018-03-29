The video will start in 8 Cancel

Horrific footage of a Wormwood Scrubs inmate apparently being attacked with a sharp metal blade has been uploaded to an Instagram account which promotes illegal activity in UK jails.

The HMP-TV feed is used by prisoners to brag about violent and illicit acts carried out while inside.

The account is filled with photos of inmates posing with huge bags of what appear to be drugs and bottles of booze, as well as terrifying films of brutal attacks.

A chilling 15-second video posted on the account on Friday (March 23) purports to show footage of an attack carried out on a prisoner at Wormwood Scrubs.

In the video, the victim appears pinned into a corner where he is held by an outstretched arm.

He looks fearfully towards the camera and tries to shield his head with his free arm.

Two men's voices can be heard in the footage and one says: "Listen - so why do you snitch on Albanians, bro?"

The victim protests and the same voice interjects, saying: "Yeah so how many boxes you gonna gimme today? One of each yeah?"

The victim then shouts out in pain as a man's arm lunges from behind the camera towards him and makes contact.

A voice can be heard over the victim's cries, shouting: "Shut up, shut up - I'm stabbing him."

When the attacker's hand moves back into view a sharp piece of metal, similar to a razor blade, is visible in his hand.

A caption alongside the video says the victim is "from West London and known as a grass locally".

It adds: "He has been caught recently still snitching on the inside too‼ - Don’t forget official HMPTV slaps available now‼", and is labelled with the hashtags #FTP #HMP #HmpTv #Prison #Videos.

The footage is another episode of violence at the west London prison where two inmates have died this year.

Khader Saleh, 25, was found stabbed to death in his Wormwood Scrubs prison cell on January 31.

It led to his family setting up a petition calling for prison reforms and better protection for inmates .

Both deaths followed a December prison inspection of Wormwood Scrubs which highlighted a "surge in violence" at the insitution .

In a statement to getwestlondon about the HMP-TV account, a Prison Service spokesman said: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are urgently working to get the content removed from social media.

"We are taking decisive action to find and block mobile phones in prison, including a £2m investment to block mobile phone signals.”

There is a maximum two-year penalty for inmates caught with phones.

