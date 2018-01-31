The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prisoner has been found stabbed to death at the notorious Wormwood Scrubs prison in Shepherd's Bush .

Police have confirmed officers were called to the prison at 3.19pm on Wednesday (January 31) after receiving reports of a male with stab injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A Met spokesman added: "Next of kin have been informed. We await formal identification.

"No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing. Police in Hammersmith and Fulham continue to deal together with support from colleagues from the Homicide and Major Crime Command."

The incident comes a month after the publication of an inspection report which said the prison was "not safe enough" and experienced "high levels of often serious violence".

After the most recent report's publication in December 2017, the Ministry of Justice said it was working closely with now-bankrupt contractors Carillion to improve conditions.

The report is the latest in a line of highly critical reports on Wormwood Scrubs, which was built between 1875 and 1891.

It also said:

The prison had high levels of often serious violence, resulting in some significant injuries

There had been a “dramatic” increase in violence against staff, with more than 90 assaults in the six months to July, when inspectors visited the jail

Far too many windows facing the perimeter wall were broken, which enabled prisoners to retrieve contraband thrown over the wall

The prison stores had not been open for many weeks, leaving staff to “scavenge” for many basic items needed by inmates

A case sample found important aspects of public protection work had not been done, potentially leaving some serious issues unmanaged

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .