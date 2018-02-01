The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Wormwood Scrubs inmate died following a fatal stabbing on Wednesday afternoon (January 31).

Metropolitan Police was called to the Shepherd's Bush prison at around 3.19pm on Wednesday following reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds and despite the efforts of London Ambulance Service officers, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met launched a murder investigation into the fatal stabbing on Thursday morning (February 1).

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course and formal identification of the victim awaits.

His next of kin are aware.

Four men, all prisoners at HMP Wormwood Scrubs, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two of the four men are 21, one is 20 and the other is 23.

All four remain in police custody.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

Further enquiries into the incident continue.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .