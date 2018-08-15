The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Construction of a new multi-million-pound community sport facility in Gunnersbury Park which will include a gym, tennis courts and football pitches is underway.

Councillor Julian Bell, leader of Ealing Council , and councillor Steve Curran, leader of Hounslow Council , marked the official start of the project on Friday (August 10).

The new facilities will include 3G pitches, grass football pitches, an eight-team changing pavilion, a sports hall and gym.

A £4 million grant from the Parklife Football Hubs Programme has allowed the project to go ahead, which hopes to see the number of people playing football in the borough soar, particularly female players.

(Image: Ealing Council)

It will be delivered in partnership with the councils, local football leagues, the Premier League, The FA, the government, the Football Foundation and Sport England.

The Parklife Hub at Gunnersbury Park is part of the multi-million-pound Gunnersbury Park Regeneration Project, which is delivering the largest outdoor sporting facilities in London by summer 2019.

When complete, the hub will also boast a sports centre and gym as well as tennis courts and cricket pitches. The project has also seen major work undertaken on the park's historic buildings.

(Image: Ealing Council)

Speaking after construction got underway, councillor Bell said: “Thanks to this latest development, state-of-the-art new football facilities are coming to Gunnersbury Park and will provide opportunities for local people of all ages and backgrounds to play football and stay active and healthy.

“We are committed to providing local people with opportunities to take part in a wide range of sports.

"Whether you want to play football, cricket or tennis, use the gym or enjoy a walk in this wonderful green space, Gunnersbury Park is providing every opportunity to take part in sports and activities for residents.

“The multi-million pound Gunnersbury Restoration Project is bringing the park’s past and future together with state-of-the-art sports facilities alongside renovation of its beautiful and historically significant buildings and landscape.”

Councillor Steve Curran, leader of Hounslow Council, said the top-class sporting facilities on offer will “inspire generations of athletes to come”.

He said: “We are delighted to see work starting on this Parklife Football Hub.

“Once completed this facility will offer our residents and visitors the opportunity to participate in football at the very highest level through grassroots investment and will inspire generations of athletes to come.

“We are indebted to the Football Association and the Premier League and to all our funding sponsors for making this vision a reality in the spectacular setting of Gunnersbury Park.”