Eight new state-of-the-art tennis courts will be available to use at Gunnersbury Park from August 1 this year.

The new macadam courts are the first phase of the Gunnersbury Park Sports Hub which, when completed, will also include a multi-use sports centre, a gym, two external floodlit artificial grass pitches and natural grass cricket and football pitches.

The complex will be managed by charitable social enterprise GLL.

From August 1 the courts will be available to book at a cost of £9 per hour, while a range of activities, coaching and competitions will be launched over the summer.

These include a free children’s summer camp for children aged five to 10 which is funded by the John Lyon Foundation.

Regular coaching sessions on the courts will begin in September.

There will also be a dedicated tennis manager to look after the courts, financed by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

Max Goodchild, community sports manager for GLL, said: “The new courts will be a huge asset to the local community, offering everyone regardless of age or ability the chance to enjoy tennis.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer a number of free and low cost sessions and look forward to introducing this hugely enjoyable sport to those who perhaps have never considered it before.”

Councillor Bassam Mahfouz, Ealing Council’s cabinet member for finance and leisure, said: “New, state-of-the-art tennis courts at Gunnersbury Park are great news for local people who want to stay active and enjoy sports in the borough.

“The opening of these courts also marks another important stage in the ambitious, multi-million pound Gunnersbury restoration project, which is delivering sports facilities to the park alongside the renovation of its beautiful and historically significant buildings and landscape.

“Gunnersbury Park will provide every opportunity to take part in sports and activities for residents of all ages and backgrounds.”

Councillor Sue Sampson, cabinet member for leisure services at Hounslow Council, added: “We are delighted to be able to extend this opportunity to our residents. To secure the continued success of participation in tennis and physical activity, it’s imperative to make the game accessible to as many people as possible to nurture emerging talent and help people

to lead fit and healthy lifestyles.”

The Sports Hub is part of the major £50 million Gunnersbury Regeneration Project, which is being developed by Ealing and Hounslow councils.

To find out more about the courts and to book courses, go to www.better.org.uk/tennis