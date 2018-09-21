Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A self-proclaimed "Snapchat queen" found guilty of manslaughter after filming her boyfriend dying in a pool of blood has been jailed for 14 years.

Fatima Khan, 21, was sentenced at the Old Bailey today (September 21, 2018) for her role in the death of Khalid Safi, 18, who a court was told was repeatedly stabbed in the chest by love rival Raza Khan in North Acton in December 2016.

Khan, of Jersey Road, Ilford, arranged the confrontation, a jury was told, and posted a video of Khalid as he lay dying in the street with the caption: "This is what happens when you f*** with me."

In his closing comments to Fatima Khan, Judge Michael Topolski said: "You told the jury you still loved Khalid and grieved for him. That I find very hard to accept.

"It may well have been that you were fond of him once, as he was certainly of you, but you had decided you had had enough of him and you wanted him out of your life.

"You went to some trouble arranging a confrontation and manipulated Khalid into staying with you for some time because you knew Raza was on his way.

"However, your disrespect of Khalid reached new and inhuman depths.

"While surrounded by decent, caring people who stopped to help him you filmed him dying and then posted it to all your friends on Snapchat.

"It is hard to understand how anyone could act in such a cold, callous and despicable way. I find you someone who is capable of being highly dishonest and manipulative.

"I am sure you have good qualities but against that must be placed a selfish and dark side to your characters revealed during this course of this trial.

"Together with Raza, you ended the life of a vulnerable young man who loved you and was doing his best to make himself a new life in this country."

Khalid was found suffering from at least 10 stab wounds, including to the heart, on Victoria Road at around 6.30pm on December 1 and died after being taken to hospital.

The court previously heard that Fatima Khan had been in an on-off relationship with Khalid for about two years.

However, Raza Khan sought to be Fatima Khan's boyfriend and had stabbed Khalid in the arm on a previous occasion in a fight over her affections, jurors heard.

On the afternoon of his death, Khalid turned up at Fatima Khan's work unannounced and a fight broke out between them, portions of which she posted to Snapchat, claiming he had assaulted her and threatened her with a gun.

As the argument continued, she at some point alerted Raza Khan to the fight via Snapchat, who responded and armed himself with a knife before travelling to the scene by taxi, the court heard.

Upon arriving, a fight broke out between the two men, during which Khalid was fatally stabbed, jurors were told. Afterwards Raza Khan is alleged to have fled and discarded the knife and a bloodied jacket nearby.

The court heard he received minor injuries in the altercation and admitted himself at a north London hospital, telling staff he received the injuries after losing his balance, but then leaving before he could be treated. He did not return home and discarded his mobile phone, jurors heard.

CCTV footage showed Fatima Khan going into a café while the two men were fighting.

She was on her phone and was overheard by staff asking someone to hurry up and stating that "it's all got f****d up".

When she left the café, she walked towards Khalid, who lay in a pool of his blood on the floor, filming him and taking photos of him.

When challenged by passers-by who were attempting to assist the dying Khalid, it is reported that she said the images were for her sister before calmly walking away.

Defence lawyer Kevin Molloy said: "Fatima is an extraordinary individual and extremely unusual. Some may term her, maybe inaccurately or unfairly, as a spoilt young woman.

"She seeks attention and it is her need for attention that drives her pathological obsession and deeply unhealthy relationship with her mobile phone and the Snapchat app.

"One wonders when she will start seeing life through her own eyes rather than her screen. She has well-documented health problems and incarceration is unlikely to improve her issues."

The court heard how Fatima Khan suffered from PTSD following an assault by an older male when she was a child that fractured her right eye socket, which Mr Molloy viewed as the trigger for the following pattern of troubled behaviour.

After the case, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell said: "I would like to praise DS Franco Massimo, DC Nick Neale and DC David Field who were all commended by Judge Michael Popolski for unravelling this challenging and complex case.

"Raza Khan is wanted for Khalid's murder. Our efforts to bring him in for questioning continue. If you know where Khan is, I'd urge you to do the right thing and contact the police.

"Perhaps you have not come forward with information in the past due a number of reasons, none of that matters. All that matters is that all those responsible for taking a young man's life are brought to justice."

Despite continued appeals to trace the whereabouts of Raza Khan and a £5,000 reward for information offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Raza Khan is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8721 4054.

To give information anonymously contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org