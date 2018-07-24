Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young woman who set-up the "horrific" killing of her boyfriend via Snapchat has been found guilty of manslaughter.

18-year-old Khalid Safi died after he was stabbed in the heart in North Acton following an argument with his on-and-off girlfriend Fatima Khan.

Khan, of Jersey Road, Ilford, was found guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (July 24) for orchestrating Khalid's killing with a Snapchat post.

A court heard how Khan took photos of the victim as he lay in the street dying before calmly walking a way on the evening of December 1 2016.

The court was told how Khan and Khalid had been in an on and off relationship for about two years. It was said there was a second man, Raza Khan, 20, who sought to be Khan’s boyfriend. Khalid and Raza Khan, who is wanted on suspicion of stabbing Khalid to death, disliked each other and had fought in the past.

It was said Khalid turned up at Khan’s work unexpectedly on the evening of December 1, and an argument broke out between them.

Fatima Khan filmed parts of their argument and posted it on Snapchat, claiming Khalid assaulted her and threatened her with a gun. She and Khalid then made their to the plaza area of Victoria Road where they continued arguing.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

At some point during the argument, Fatima Khan directly alerted Raza Khan via a group Snapchat post that she was having an argument with Khalid and he would not leave her alone.

Raza Khan allegedly responded to this post by arming himself with a knife and taking a taxi to North Acton where he knew he would find them both.

When he arrived Raza Khan went and spoke to Fatima Khan before heading over to Khalid. There was a confrontation between the two men which led to Khalid being stabbed in the heart.

Raza Khan fled the scene and discarded his knife and jacket nearby. He received minor injuries in the fight and took himself to a north London hospital, telling staff the injuries were caused from him losing his balance. He was triaged but left the hospital before being treated. He did not return home and he discarded his mobile phone.

CCTV showed Fatima Khan going into a café while the two men were fighting. She was on her phone and was overheard by staff asking someone to hurry up and saying there had been a problem.

She then left the café and went over to Khalid, who was on the floor and dying, where she took photos of him. When witnesses challenged her actions she replied "it’s for my sister" before she calmly walking away from the scene.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Previously, Fatima Khan was arrested on December 7 2016. She was subsequently released on bail and was charged on August 16 2017 with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. On October 31 2017 she was further charged with the murder of Khalid Safi.

She was found guilty of manslaughter but not of murder on Tuesday and will be sentenced on Monday (July 30).

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “This was a horrific set of circumstances where Khan took Khalid to a place where he would meet his end due to a message she posted on social media.

"When Khan posted that message, she knew full well that, at the very least, serious harm was going to come to Khalid. When Khalid was injured, instead of getting help, Khan took photos of him and left him to die in the street. Khalid was only 18 years old when he was killed and he had his whole life ahead of him, however Khan decided to take that from him over a petty argument.

“I hope today’s conviction gives Khalid’s family some measure of comfort and closure."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The whereabouts of Raza Khan who is wanted for the murder of Khalid are still unknown. Crimestoppers has offered a £5,000 reward for information to help find him.

Detective Chief Inspector Cranwell added: “Every effort is ongoing to locate Raza Khan who is wanted for Khalid’s murder. If you know where Khan is, I’d urge you to do the right thing and contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously. Perhaps you have not come forward with information in the past due a number of reasons, none of that matters. All that matters is that all those responsible for taking a young man’s life are brought to justice.”

A 22-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday, 29 March 2017 on suspicion of assisting an offender was later released with no further action.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Raza Khan is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8721 4054. To give information anonymously contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.