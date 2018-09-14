Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of a White City estate gang who were feuding with a gang from Notting Hill have been jailed over a violent knife fight.

The gangs were feuding since the summer of 2016, often making drill rap music videos where they boasted of violent encounters with each other, including stabbings, robberies and escalating violent tensions.

Eight members of the White City gang have been jailed following a six-week trial, whereas members of the Notting Hill gang were jailed earlier this year for an unrelated incident .

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Following a series of tit-for-tat incidents between the gangs, three men understood to be from the Notting Hill gang were spotted roaming the streets in masks and armed with machetes on September 15, 2017.

The trio was spotted by one of the White City gang members, who called for support, with teenagers soon arriving armed with large knives, swords and wooden sticks and launched and attack.

The intruders were chased through the area by the home gang, before a 16-year-old member of the White City gang was stabbed in the back.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The boy tried running to safety, but ended up collapsing in McKenzie Close, where police and paramedics were called. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he had to have blood pumped out of his chest and a blood transfusion.

By this point both gangs had scattered, prompting the Met’s Trident and Area Crime Command to launch an investigation, where they found blood and weapons littered across the White City Estate.

Nine youths from the estate were identified as being involved using CCTV and the expertise of local police officers and taken to court, where evidence shown included drill rap music videos, two of which were by the Notting Hill gang and described the armed brawl on September 15 2017.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The lyrics to "Play for the Pagans" included references to Jeezy, or Calvin Johnson, one of the gang members on trial at the Isleworth Crown Court. The song included lyrics that say if Jeezy had tripped, he would have been "dipped", meaning stabbed.

Another song, "No Hook", which was uploaded on October 1, which included the lyrics: “Wit 2 shanks up creep up like luga leave man cut now the 12s all hot.” The lyrics referred to a man seen on CCTV with two large knives before the White City boy was stabbed.

Fernando Johnson, Jeezy's brother, even posted a drill music video titled "statement" on his social media while on remand.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Calvin, aged 20, of no fixed address, was jailed for a total of four years for violent disorder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm at the sentencing on September 7 at Isleworth Crown Court.

Fernando, 18, and also of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a total of three years and four months’ imprisonment for violent disorder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

Hamman Abdoulfath, 20, of Hartington Road, Chiswick was sentenced to 16 months in a young offenders’ institute for violent disorder.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Dominic Charles, 19, of Ellerslie Road, White City received a total of two years and four months in a youth offenders’ institute for violent disorder and separate offences of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Jason Rodgers, 19, of Dorando Close, White City was sentenced to 16 months in a young offenders’ institute for violent disorder.

Malique Campbell-Edwards, 18, of Lawrence Close, White City received a 16-month sentence in a young offenders institute for violent disorder.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The 16-year-old who was stabbed, and another 16-year-old, both from White City, were sentenced to an 18-month youth rehabilitation order for violent disorder.

A ninth youth, aged 17 and from Acton was due to be sentenced on Friday (September 14) but failed to appear in court, and has had a bench warrant issued against him, for sentencing at a later date.

Each defendant was also handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) prohibiting them from appearing in any video or audio uploaded to the internet that references gangs, guns or knives, associating with each other in public, wearing balaclavas or masks in public, entering the borough of Kensington and Chelsea between certain hours and attending Notting Hill Carnival .

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

In each instance, the CBO will last for three years, except for the two 16-year-olds.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steve Renny said: “This has been a long and exhaustive investigation aimed not just at bringing to justice those who engage in violent gang warfare – on this occasion almost costing a young man his life – but also curbing activities which allow them to glamorise and incite violence through drill music videos.





(Image: Metropolitan Police)



“We are increasingly applying for and being granted Criminal Behaviour Orders to stop young people posting videos and audio online which promote gang activity and violence. The lyrics presented to the court in this case clearly did just that and we know these tit-for-tat videos aimed at goading rival gangs actively lead to violent incidents on our estates.



“We are not trying to prevent young people’s artistic expression but when music is being used to encourage violent attacks we must act, as the public would rightly expect us to do so.



“We have had a positive reception from many social media platforms about tackling this issue and are working closely with them. As with every aspect of policing, we can't do it alone. If you see a video on social media that causes you concern, then please do report it to us.”