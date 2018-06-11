Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of a Notting Hill gang who used "drill rap" videos to feud with rivals have been jailed after being caught with a haul of weapons on them.

The five defendants, all aged between 17 and 21, were stopped by police in Colville Square, Notting Hill, just as they were about to launch a revenge attack on a rival gang from Shepherd's Bush on November 9, 2017.

The gang members were armed with machetes and baseball bats as well as masks balaclavas and gloves, which they would later claim in court were simply props which they were planning to use in their latest drill music video.

Micah Bedeau, 18 and his brother Jordan, 17 who lived in Colville Square were on their way to attack the gang after a video was posted of their grandmother being harassed, abused and threatened.

The video had been recorded on Snapchat and later posted on YouTube, with the caption "Horrid1ComeGetYourNan" at the end. The court heard that Horr1d was Micah's street name.

Micah and Jordan were joined by Rhys Herbert, 17, Isaac Marshall, 18 and Yonas Girma, 21 as they prepared to attack the Shepherd's Bush gang, with whom they had a longstanding rivalry, Kingston Crown Court heard.

Police officers, who were in the area doing proactive violent gang crime prevention work, saw Herbert, of Lonsdale Road, exiting a blue Nissan Juke with his face covered and what appeared to be a metal object by his side.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

On seeing the officers, Herbert took off but was chased down by an officer and detained, when a large machete was discovered hidden down his trouser leg.

The remaining officers searched the car and found Jordan with Yonas Girma and Isaac Marshall, who had a large machete-style knife on him. Two baseball bats as well as some gloves and a balaclava were also found in the car.

Police then tracked down Micah, in the communal hallway of a block of flats in Colville Square. Police searched his address and found a large machete, a small knife and a balaclava.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

All five young men were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit violent disorder and various other offences. They were then brought before Kingston Crown Court, where seven of the gang's music videos were played as evidence.

In the videos, known as "drill rap", the gang boasted about their exploits and threatened others.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kevin Southworth, head of the Trident and Area Crime Command, said: "Seven music videos were shown in court as evidence of the aggressive and violent nature of the suspects.

(Image: Metrpolitan Police)

"The lyrics, mainly written by Herbert, referenced several real and often violent events. Their aim was purely to glorify gangs and violence."

One of their songs, "No Hook", spoke openly about shooting rivals down on streets:

"Clock me an opp (opposing gang member), wind down the window, back (get) out the spinner (revolver firearm) and burst (shoot) him."

"I put bullets in numerous guys like how come the opps (opposing gang members) ain't learning?"

Other lyrics included "aim for his lungs", taking about stabbings and how the gangs used money to "invest in guns".

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"At Trident and across the Met we are very clear we will take decisive action to get videos of this nature removed from the internet; despite what the gangs may claim, there is a clear link, as in this case, to violence," said DCS Southworth.

"And we will bring those videos before the courts to demonstrate the intention of those who make and take part in them to cause violence and disorder. It is just one of the tactics we use as part of our continued work to tackle violence on London's streets."

The gang were all sentenced on Monday (June 11) and face another hearing on Friday (June 15) to see if three-year or five-year criminal behaviour orders should be issued banning them from making this type of violent music.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Micah Bedeau was sentenced to three years' imprisonment for conspiracy to commit violent disorder and three months to run consecutively for possession of cannabis.

His brother Jordan received a 12-month detention and training order for conspiracy to commit violent disorder and a 10-month order to run concurrently for possession of a bladed article.

Herbert, the gang's main lyricist received the same sentences for the same charges.

Marshall, of Ladbroke Grove , was sentenced to two years' imprisonment for conspiracy to commit violent disorder and 15 months to run concurrently for possession of a bladed article.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Girma of Hounslow Road, Hanworth was sentenced to three years' imprisonment for conspiracy to commit violent disorder and 12 months to run concurrently for possession of an offensive weapon.

Girma received an extra six months to run in addition to his sentence, after being found in possession of a make-shift knife in prison while on remand for this case.

It was revealed in court that forces in Kensington & Chelsea and Hammersmith & Fulham had spent two years analysing the group's music videos and social media posts for intelligence purposes.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

DCS Southworth added: "There is no doubt the five defendants that day were in the process of setting out to cause some very serious harm to their rivals.

"They equipped themselves with huge knives and I am sure there would have been some life-changing injuries inflicted if not worse had police not intervened.

"Trident's proactive team is committed to tackling gang and knife crime and the events of November 9 show just how important our work is. The evidence was overwhelming - they were literally caught red-handed - and they had no option but to plead guilty."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Paul Vickers, Senior Crown Prosecutor at CPS London South, said: “These defendants claimed they were on their way to make a drill music video and that the weapons in their possession were simply to be used as props – but the prosecution proved otherwise. These criminals were embroiled in bitter gang violence.

“The sheer array of weapons, including machetes and baseball bats, with which these young people armed themselves, showed that they were out to commit violence. They will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars.

“We will continue to work with the Metropolitan Police Service to root out gang crime by prosecuting those responsible for the devastating consequences of gang culture on the capital’s streets.”