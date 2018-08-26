The video will start in 8 Cancel

Heavy rain may have dampened the spirits of west Londoners celebrating the Bank Holiday at outdoor events, but forecasters say the sunshine is set to return.

Revellers hitting Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday (August 26) are likely to have got soaked but according to the Met Office the wet weather won't last for long.

Torrential rain on Sunday reeked havoc across parts of the UK with festival goers getting drenched in Leeds and Silverstone racing track being flooded, The Mirror reports.

But according to The Met Office Monday looks (August 27) likely to be drier and brighter which will be followed by more sunny spells on Tuesday before rain falls in the northwest and moves southeastwards into Wednesday.

We could even get an Indian Summer which lasts until November, according to long-range forecasters.

Models show higher than average temperatures could last until November, according to the Met Office.

September is likely to see "a good deal of dry, warm and settled weather", the Met Office says.

Its forecast for the next 30 days states: "Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, especially across the south and east.

"It may become very warm for a time, and with the warmer conditions perhaps spreading further north and west with time."

And high pressure systems look set to keep temperatures hotter than normal from until October.

Long-range forecasts show there is an 80 to 100 percent chance of above-average warmth in the next three months.

The Met Office has said temperatures could be two degrees higher than normal in August, September and October.

And forecaster Forecaster Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook told The Sun : “September looks like being a continuation of summer.

“30C highs are expected, given computer model forecasts, the Met Office long-range forecast and the large reservoir of heat still over the continent.”