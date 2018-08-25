Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's Notting Hill Carnival weekend and many west Londoners will be praying for sunshine to round off the glorious summer we've had.

Friday's (August 24) torrential downpours in parts of London did not get the Bank Holiday off to a promising start but Saturday (August 25) looks to be slightly better.

Met Office forecasters predict Saturday to start cool with lows of 14C. Sunshine is expected throughout the morning but could be disrupted by rain showers in throughout the afternoon. Temperatures could reach highs of 20C.

Saturday night is forecast to be clear and dry with temperatures plummeting to 5C in some parts.

Heavy rain is expected from midday on Sunday with strong winds to boot. Those heading to family day at carnival may want to wrap up and wear a waterproof as temperatures could dip to 15C.

Bank Holiday Monday looks likely to remain dry but overcast with temperatures peaking at 19C.

Looking ahead to early next week a Met Office forecaster said: "Often dry on Monday and Tuesday with pleasant sunshine, and isolated light showers on Monday. Sometimes bright on Wednesday, but with cloud thickening bringing possible thundery rain."

Bank Holiday Monday weather forecast in Uxbridge, Hounslow, Ealing and Harrow

Uxbridge

Uxbridge could have highs of 18C on Bank Holiday Monday with temperatures expected to peak at 4pm. While the risk of rain is minimal - just 10% sun worshippers shouldn't get their hopes up as the day looks likely to remain overcast and cloudy.

Hounslow

Sunshine is expected to start the day in Hounslow with a sunny spell forecast at around 7am. But things will have clouded over by 10am and are likely to remain so for the rest of the day. Temperatures will peak at 19C at around 4pm and lows of 13C are expected.

Ealing

There's a 10% chance of rain in Ealing throughout Bank Holiday Monday but sunshine looks unlikely too. Clouds will keep the sun from sight with highs of 19C expected at around 4pm. The day will get off to a chilly start with lows of 13C at 7am.

Harrow

Harrow could remain a tad cooler than other west London parts with highs of 17C expected on Bank Holiday Monday. As with other west London boroughs there's a 10% chance of rain throughout the day and but no mention of sunny spells. It's likely to be a cloudy day with lows of 13C at around 7am.

Notting Hill

The good news for carnival-goers is that it could be slightly warmer in Notting Hill than in other west London parts on Bank Holiday Monday with highs of 20C expected. The day is likely to start cool with sunny spells and temperatures dipping to 14C. The sun is likely to disappear around 1pm and not return for the rest of the day. But with a 10% chance of rain throughout the day fingers-crossed it will stay dry.