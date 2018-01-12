The video will start in 8 Cancel

A picture of the pedestrian involved in a collision in Westminster , who sadly died in hospital from his injuries , has been released.

Robert Smith, 67, from Westminster, died in hospital on Saturday (January 6) just over a week after a collision with a black cab.

Officers on patrol in Westminster had came upon a collision between a black cab and a pedestrian in Horseferry Road, close to the junction with Medway Street, at 11am on December 29 2017.

The male pedestrian was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a central London, but he died eight days later.

Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "He has been named as 67-year-old Robert Smith from Westminster.

"His next of kin are aware.

"A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

"The driver of the taxi stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Detectives from the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and who is yet to speak with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8543 5157.

