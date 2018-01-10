The video will start in 8 Cancel

A pedestrian has died from injuries sustained in a collision with a black cab in Pimlico in December.

Robert Smith had been taken to a central London hospital following the incident on December 29 in Horseferry Road, close to the junction with Medway Street.

The 67-year-old, from Westminster , died from his injuries on Saturday (January 6).

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Officers in a patrol car had come across the incident at 11am. The driver of the taxi had stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Detectives from the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision and is yet to speak with police.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8543 5157.

