John Lewis has given the first glimpse inside its new department store which will open at Westfield London later this year.

The flagship store will be the anchor shop of the new £600m shopping centre extension and will open to the public on March 20.

Based over four floors and covering a whopping 230,000sq-ft in floorspace, John Lewis White City has been tailored for west London shoppers and features a strong focus on own-brand and branded home, fashion and technology products.

The branch will be the 50th John Lewis store and includes 23 bespoke services ranging from bra fitting, technical support, personal styling for men and women, home design service, beauty spa treatments and smart home product advice.

There will also be a demonstration kitchen, in-house opticians and three places for food and drink, including a 182-cover Place to Eat restaurant.

Among the unique features at the branch not found in any other John Lewis store are Loved & Found - a standalone boutique for new and contemporary brands - and John Lewis’s spa concept &Beauty.

The fashion floor will showcase a new look including a dedicated personal styling studio.

This is all part of making the visit to John Lewis more than just a shopping trip.

The shop is the first large format John Lewis designed to respond to customer demand for more leisure experiences.

It will have an Experience Desk where staff will be able to help customers plan their visit.

Customers will be able to get booked into one of the 23 different services, or book a space to learn a new skill in the ‘Discovery Room’.

Ruth Scharvona, head of branch at John Lewis White City, said: “Westfield London tell us that we're the most asked for retailer not already here and I cannot wait to open the doors of this shop and start showing customers everything we have to offer.

“We’re recruiting an outstanding team of partners who will advise customers on over 1,000 brands and help them make the most of the shop’s many services.

"They’ll be able to help with all sorts of customer requests - whether they want to book a consultation at our home design desk, arrange a personal styling session to update their wardrobe, or get their nails painted for a big night out.”

Gavin Smith, senior manager for store development at John Lewis, said: “It’s really exciting to build our 50th shop in this world-leading shopping centre.

"It has been designed to make creative use of architectural features alongside our shop fitting to deliver an inspirational physical space for our customers.

“We began fitting out the shop in July of last year and over the next seven weeks we will be working hard to install around 5,000 different fixtures and fittings, including 19 premium beauty counters, a demonstration kitchen and our own opticians.”

John Lewis White City in numbers 4: The number of floors John Lewis White City will be set across

The number of floors John Lewis White City will be set across 230,000: The total size of the store in square feet

The total size of the store in square feet 160,000: The selling space in square feet

The selling space in square feet 33: The cost in millions (sterling) of the new flagship store

The cost in millions (sterling) of the new flagship store 50: The 50th John Lewis store to open

The 50th John Lewis store to open 11: The value in millions (sterling) of the stock which will be inside the store when it opens on March 20

The value in millions (sterling) of the stock which will be inside the store when it opens on March 20 23: The total services available to customers

The total services available to customers 5,000: The number of fixtures and fittings inside the store when it opens

The number of fixtures and fittings inside the store when it opens 2: Enough plasterboard to cover Wembley Stadium two times over

Enough plasterboard to cover Wembley Stadium two times over 1,000: More than 1,000 brands will be available

More than 1,000 brands will be available 130: Metres of escalator ductwork in the new store

Metres of escalator ductwork in the new store 600: Full time and part time positions for Partners created by the new store

Full time and part time positions for Partners created by the new store 6: The number of miles of ductwork in the new store

The number of miles of ductwork in the new store 18,000: The number of totes of boxes with stock which will be delivered before opening

The number of totes of boxes with stock which will be delivered before opening 7: The length in miles the 18,000 tote boxes would stretch if lined up end to end

Before Christmas, John Lewis recruited for 600 full time and part time members of staff.

The extension at Westfield began in 2015, with construction at John Lewis starting in June 2017.

The John Lewis opening times will be Monday-Saturday 10am-9pm and 11.30am-6pm on Sunday.

