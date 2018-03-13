The video will start in 8 Cancel

Excessive retail therapy can be exhausting business, especially in what will soon be Europe's largest shopping centre .

So customers will be delighted to find out two of the latest businesses to announce their arrival at the new £600 million Westfield London expansion .

Scandinavian bakery Ole & Steen and frozen yoghurt experts Pinkberry will offer shoppers much needed refuelling shop as they shop 'til they drop at the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre.

They will both open next Tuesday (March 20), on the same day the wraps finally come off the new extension to the shopping centre, which will make it Europe's largest.

Also opening that day will be the new flagship John Lewis store .

The all-day bakery will have seating for 93 customers inside and 15 outside and will be open from 10am daily, offering treats including cinnamon socials and raspberry slices; delicious carrot rye bread and sourdough loaves; fantastic stews, focaccias and open sandwiches for lunch or dinner.

The Pinkberry kiosk will be in the extension’s busiest thoroughfare, opposite the entrances to Primark and the new flagship John Lewis.

It will offer its famous fresh, light and luxuriant frozen yoghurts made from real non-fat milk and real non-fat yoghurt in six distinctive flavours, with daily hand-cut fresh fruit and a choice of more than 30 toppings.

Its first 100 customers will be offered a free Pinkberry Swirl with toppings, and there will also be live music from the emerging solo artist Sammie Jay.

Director Hani Salih said: “The new Pinkberry opening will delight Westfield London shoppers, who can now enjoy the very best the world has to offer in premium frozen yogurts and toppings, served with our uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness, and our dedication to our customers."

Pinkberry will open daily from 11am.

