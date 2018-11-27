A train has derailed at West Ealing, blocking train lines in west London.

Transport for London announced there would be delays on Tuesday morning (November 27) because of the derailment.

National Rail have since described the situation as "major disruption" - expected to last until 4pm.

It has been confirmed that an empty GWR train derailed.

National Rail said at around 10am: "The operational incident at West Ealing has now been dealt with and service recovery is underway.

"However, whilst services recover, trains between Slough / Heathrow Airport and London Paddington may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

"Disruption is expected until 16:00."

Network Rail are on the scene of the train derailment.

Scores of passengers have complained of "chaos" London Paddington and other stations across west London.

The delays follow earlier disruption because of a fire in Southall.

