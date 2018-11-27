A train has derailed at West Ealing, blocking train lines in west London.
Transport for London announced there would be delays on Tuesday morning (November 27) because of the derailment.
National Rail have since described the situation as "major disruption" - expected to last until 4pm.
It has been confirmed that an empty GWR train derailed.
National Rail said at around 10am: "The operational incident at West Ealing has now been dealt with and service recovery is underway.
"However, whilst services recover, trains between Slough / Heathrow Airport and London Paddington may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.
"Disruption is expected until 16:00."
Network Rail are on the scene of the train derailment.
Scores of passengers have complained of "chaos" London Paddington and other stations across west London.
The delays follow earlier disruption because of a fire in Southall.
GWR still telling customers trapped on slow moving or stalled trains to expect delays
It could be a further 30 minute wait for this passenger...
Heathrow Express now running 'on time'
Delays are easing
The latest update from the INRIX traffic and travel alerts system at 12pm:
1: TFL RAIL - TFL RAIL - GREATER LONDON
Normal service on TfL Rail between Hayes and Harlington and Heathrow Terminal 4 and trains now stopping as usual at Hanwell following earlier derailment at West Ealing.
2: GREAT WESTERN RAILWAY - GREAT WESTERN RAILWAY
Delays of up to 30 minutes and some cancellations on Great Western Railway between London Paddington and Slough due to earlier derailment at West Ealing. London Underground are accepting tickets for reasonable routes. All lines have reopened and services are returning to normal however some trains may still be delayed or cancelled.
3: HEATHROW EXPRESS - HEATHROW EXPRESS
Delays of up to 15 minutes and some cancellations on Heathrow Express between London Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 5 due to earlier derailment at West Ealing. All lines have reopened and services are returning to normal however some trains may still be delayed or cancelled.
More details from GWR on the train that derailed
The train did not have any passengers on it. There’s no word on how the driver is.
GWR are still yet to give us a comment but they’re trying to keep passengers informed on Twitter.
They told a customer in the last few minutes:
the train that derailed this morning was definitely out of passenger service and had come straight from the sidings
TfL trains now back to a good service
Disruption to last EVEN LONGER - until 6pm
National Rail have pushed back their estimate for how long all this will last AGAIN:
The operational incident at West Ealing has now been dealt with and service recovery is underway. However, whilst services recover, trains between Slough / Heathrow Airport and London Paddington may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.
Disruption is expected until 18:00.
Heathrow Express services getting back to normal
Heathrow Express explain how the derailment is affecting its trains
Update from Transport for London
Train won't be put back onto tracks until tonight
ITV are reporting they will wait before lifting the train:
What we know so far about the Southall fire
Before the train derailed at West Ealing, there was already some disruption this morning near Heathrow because of a fire at Southall.
We’ve got more details on what happened.
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire next to Southall train station - which started a day of delays on the trains in west London.
Around 40 firefighters attended.
Update on Hanwell, Acton Main Line and West Ealing service
Trains travelling towards London are unable to serve Hanwell, Acton Main Line & West Ealing
TfL have just confirmed to a passenger that this continues to be the case.
The latest summary of the travel disruption
From the INRIX travel service in the last half an hour:
1: GREAT WESTERN RAILWAY - GREAT WESTERN RAILWAY
Delays of up to 30 minutes and some cancellations on Great Western Railway between London Paddington and Slough due to earlier derailment at West Ealing. London Underground are accepting tickets for reasonable routes. All lines have reopened and services are returning to normal however some trains may still be delayed or cancelled.
2: TFL RAIL - TFL RAIL
No service on TfL Rail between Hayes and Harlington and Heathrow Terminal 4, severe delays between London Paddington and Hayes and Harlington and trains not stopping at Hanwell due to earlier derailment at West Ealing. Tickets being accepted on local bus routes and London Underground services. All lines have reopened however TfL Rail services remain on hold. Great Western and Heathrow Express trains are running.
'We accept full responsibility'
GWR have told a customer on Twitter that they accept ‘full responsibility’ for its train derailing at West Ealing
LATEST: Major disruption now predicted until 4pm
The latest grim update for passengers:
What we know so far and more photos of derailed train
Photos have emerged of a train which derailed at West Ealing on Tuesday morning (November 27) - causing “chaos” on west London’s rail network.
National Rail described the delays as “major disruption” at a number of stations, including London Paddington, following the derailment.
While scores of passengers spoke of “chaos” at Paddington and beyond.
Work is ongoing to remove the derailed train from the tracks.
Delays to last until 12pm
The latest from National Rail:
The operational incident at West Ealing has now been dealt with and service recovery is underway. However, whilst services recover, trains between Slough / Heathrow Airport and London Paddington may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.
Disruption is expected until 12:00.
Photos show Network Rail trying to clear the derailed train
A Network Rail spokesperson said:
“Owing to a derailed train in West Ealing passengers are advised to check before they travel as some services may be delayed or cancelled. Our engineers are on site and will clear the derailed train as soon as possible.”
GWR say it's the congestion that is causing all the trouble now
They are still telling unhappy passengers that all lines have already reopened
TfL giving out the same advice as earlier
The disruption continues
Curry provides calm in the middle of train chaos
We all need a bit of comfort food on days when nothing is going right!
GWR still telling passengers all lines have reopened
Tales of people trapped on trains and facing delays of almost or more than an hour keep coming in.
But GWR say the lines blocked earlier by the derailment HAVE reopened - that’s yet to translate into faster journeys though, it seems.
GWR still not confirming if it was one of its trains that derailed
Four things you need to know during the disruption
- It’s currently expected to last until 11am, National Rail say.
- Hanwell station will not be served and customers are advised to use alternative routes.
- West Ealing and Acton Mainline will only be served by services departing London Paddington.
- The Heathrow Terminal 4 service has been suspended.
GWR say all lines reopened about 20 minutes ago...
...but passengers say it’s hard to notice on the ground at stations and on slow or stranded trains.
Paddington passengers are saying they are all too familiar with today's delays
Not good news if you decided to get the bus instead...
Alternative travel advice
The latest advice from National Rail:
Great Western Railway
You may use your ticket on London Underground and London Buses via any reasonable route.
TfL Rail
You may use your ticket on the following services:
- Great Western Railway between Hayes & Harlington and London Paddington
- London Underground between Heathrow Terminal 4 and London Paddington
- London Buses route 140 between Heathrow (Bus Station) / Heathrow Terminal 4 and Hayes & Harlington
It's not just the delays bothering passengers!
On a chilly and foggy morning, people on trains are feeling the freeze - according to this tweeter, at least
Praise for one driver as passengers head into London
While many passengers in the capital feel they have not been kept very informed today, apparently people on this train are getting an informative service!