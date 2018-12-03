Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A daring teenager dressed as Father Christmas and climbed up a crane in Walthamstow to hand presents off to its operator.

George King, 19, recently climbed over Wembley Stadium’s famous arch and on Sunday (December 2) he kicked off December with another high-risk act.

Packing a bag with mince pies, shaving cream, chocolates and whiskey, George scaled the crane in a careful 40-minute ascent dressed as Santa.

“The guy was just so, so happy, it was not much for me but it meant a lot to him,” he said, after hearing from the crane operator who found the gifts later on and called him to say thanks.

“There wasn’t really a reason [for that specific crane] but I have just moved to Leyton and have seen the crane from the train a few times."

George admitted this stunt was more risky than usual as his climbs usually come at around 5am on summer days.

But with daylight coming later in the day, he had no choice but to make the climb at 8am – meaning it was more likely security would spot him and catch him.

“It definitely added to the risk of getting caught but it might have been funny for security to look up and see Santa up on the crane,” he added.

"I didn't know who the operator is, so I packed presents that I thought anyone would like."

Regardless of what he says, many will still understandably regard him as another reckless teenage YouTube prankster and criticise him for putting himself in such danger.

The video shows George making his way a ladder to the crane operation control, which is probably the easiest bit of the entire climb.

After he drops the gifts off in a bag with a note for the controller he then goes walking over poles at the top of the crane and hangs off the edge.

Of course, he managed to fit in plenty of selfies and recorded himself doing it all.

More than just dropping gifts off to a surprised crane operator, George hopes his antics can be an inspiration for people with mental health problems or struggling with depression. He does not encourage other people to carry out such dangerous antics though.

With the gifts, George, who used to suffer from depression, left a picture of a semi-colon, which symbolises taking control of your life.

His message is “a semicolon is used when an author could've chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life”.

His website, Powers of Passion, documents his exploits, which he hopes inspires others to take control of their life.

George has been pulling stunts like this his entire adult life, going from climbing trees a decade ago to climbing huge cranes and buildings today, without wearing a harness.

He says it pushes him out of his comfort zone and helps him "find clarity".