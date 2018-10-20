Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the nail-biting moment a daredevil climbed a 200-metre crane to get a view of Wembley stadium without any safety gear.

George King, who is aged just 19, has been pulling stunts like this his entire adult life, going from climbing trees a decade ago to climbing huge cranes and buildings today, without wearing a harness.

He says it pushes him out of his comfort zone and helps him "find clarity".

Earlier in October he decided he wanted a better view of Wembley Stadium, thanks to a boyhood attraction of the famous arch.

So he climbed a 200-metre high crane, in a pair of jogging bottoms and some trainers, to get a view over it. Risking his life for the view, he said the process was "unbelievable".

George described Wembley Park as a "blessing" for free climbers, thanks to the numerous cranes dotted around the area. This time, he opted for one in Engineers Way.

(Image: Power of Passions)

Having climbed a crane around as tall as the Gherkin building without any wires or a safety net of any kind, George stressed that he's "not like all those other guys you see online".

"I see myself as an extreme sportsman, and I train three to four hours every day, including rock climbing, weights and cardio," he said.

"It's all important. If I'm thinking of doing a climb but its raining or its windy or even if I've drunk alcohol two days before, I won't do it."

Regardless of what he says, many will still understandably regard him as another reckless teenage YouTube prankster.

During the spine-tingling video of George climbing the crane, it is all too clear how big the risks are and even with the "breathtaking views" from the top.

(Image: Power of Passions)

No matter what he says about the amount of training he puts in, the climb is incredibly dangerous - and that is without swinging around a big selfie stick or, letting go with one hand and throwing a peace sign at the arch as he climbs to the top.

George could be seconds from danger, but it is as though he doesn't seem to acknowledge it.

"When free climbing, usually there is zero fear because fear interrupts your senses, you get sweaty hands and blurry vision," he said.

"When I'm sitting at the top I'm at peace, I find a clarity."

As he poses and takes pictures and videos for his Instagram 200 metres below him is solid ground, a construction site and people.

(Image: Power of Passions)

He says he started climbing cranes because "that's what I know".

"I grew up in an urban environment, so this is what I have around me and this is my appreciation for that," he said.

The Oxford born and bred teenager is gearing up for an imminent move to London in the coming weeks but wants to use the notoriety he builds to be for a reason.

George says he wants to use YouTube to show people how much it means to do what you enjoy.

"When I was 14, 15, I was quite depressed and I neglected my passion for two years," he said. "As soon as I got back, I had such clarity.

"I was to try to inspire people who might be depressed to find their passion and go for it, like I have".

(Image: Power of Passions)

He knows that a large chunk of the population do not approve, with his own local newspaper in Oxford splashing the headline "highly reckless" on its front page.

He added: "I've had to face dogs and security guards and everything on these climbs. A security guard is just doing his job if he comes after me but that's sometimes part of the fun to have a good chase.

"It is only a civil offence so it's not too bad!"

(Image: Power of Passions)

The adrenaline junkie has made headlines around the world after he climbed the UK's tallest climbing wall, followed by the world's tallest climbing wall in the Netherlansds, both without any wires or harnesses whatsoever and all in the space of six days.

The video shows him donning a hi-vis vest for camouflage as he clambers down the seemingly infinite ladder, before hopping the hoardings around the crane and making his way home.

Moments later builders began another day working on the site.