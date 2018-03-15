The video will start in 8 Cancel

Details of two cars that made off from the scene of a stabbing in Uxbridge have been revealed as police continue to investigate.

Metropolitan Police issued an appeal for witnesses on Thursday (March 15) after a teenager was stabbed on Monday (March 12).

Officers said a male suspect armed with a knife fled from police following the attack in Hilton Close, close to Cowley Mill Road.

Police said he ran off towards the mini roundabout at the junction with St Johns Road and was pursued by two males, who then fled towards the direction of Uxbridge from the roundabout.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, or any motorists who have dash cams and were in the area between 3pm and 4pm.

They also want any further information in relation to a grey Nissan Juke and blue BMW that made off from the scene.

Police in Hillingdon were called at around 3.35pm to reports of an 18-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

The London Ambulance Service and air ambulance attended.

(Image: Google)

A young man was taken to an east London hospital where he was treated for his injuries and has since been discharged.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillingdon CID via 101 quoting reference 4485/12March.

